The winners of the 2020 Spirit of Su Award were announced on Tuesday by the Visions of SuAnne Foundation, in coordination with the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches Association (SDHSBCA) and the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA). The boys basketball winners are Yankton’s Cooper Cornemann, Sioux Valley’s Maxwell Nielson and White River’s Nick Sayler. The girls basketball winners are Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Emma Osmundson, Winner’s Morgan Hammerbeck and Faith’s Sydnie Schauer.
AA Boys: Cooper Cornemann, Yankton High School
Cornemann, who is set to play basketball next year for South Dakota State, earned First Team All-ESD and All-State honors this year as a captain point guard for the Bucks, who were the top seed headed into this year’s tournament. Cornemann has been active in activities in his church and community, and becomes the second Spirit of Su winner in his family, following his sister Ketty, who won the award in 2006.
AA Girls: Emma Osmundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School
Osmundson, who will attend SDSU next year as a part of the Jackrabbit softball program, volunteers at several efforts in the Sioux Falls community, including coaching youth sports and assisting with Meals on Wheels, among other programs. Osmundson, who was also selected as an All-Conference and All-State First Team honoree, has a 4.27 grade point average. She ranks in the top ten of her graduating class.
A Boys: Maxwell Nielson, Sioux Valley High School
Nielson, who is headed to Northern State to continue his academic and basketball career, has been a five-year starter and All-Conference selection for the Cossacks. Nielson was named to the All-State First Team, and was a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award. He has been a part of the Sioux Valley High School National Honor Society and Student Council, as well as an active leader in youth ministry at his local church.
A Girls: Morgan Hammerbeck, Winner High School
Hammerbeck has lettered 13 times for the Warriors. She has been selected to multiple All-State First Teams in volleyball and basketball. Hammerbeck is set to attend Black Hills State, where she will play basketball for the Yellowjackets. Hammerbeck has been a phenomenal leader in her community and school, serving as Student Council President and Vice President in addition to working on behalf of St. Jude’s, the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
B Boys: Nick Sayler, White River High School
Sayler, a three-year captain of the Tigers team that captured consecutive Lakota Nation Invitational Titles in 2017-2019, has been a multi-sport standout in White River. In addition to his accomplishments in basketball, Sayler was recognized with All-State honors in football, and was the 100 meter dash State Champion in 2019. In the community and school, Sayler was an active member of Teens Against Tobacco Use, or TATU, helping steer students in elementary and middle schools in the area away from tobacco and drug use. Sayler is planning on attending South Dakota State this fall.
B Girls: Sydnie Schauer, Faith High School
Schauer, a three-year starter and 1,000-point career scorer for the Longhorns, holds school records in multiple sports for Faith, including for single season three point shooting and volleyball career assists. Schauer is also active in leadership roles in her Student Council and National Honor Society. She teaches Sunday School and Vacation Bible Study at her local church. Schauer will attend Dickinson State University this fall, majoring in Special Education and Elementary Education.
The Spirit of Su Award has been bestowed on athletes each year at the State Basketball Championships since 1994. It is in honor of SuAnne Big Crow, who passed away in an automobile accident on her way to attending the Miss Basketball Banquet following her senior year. The Spirit of Su Award recognizes excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and community service among seniors playing at each of the state basketball tournaments. Quilts are awarded to each honoree. These quilts include colors and symbolism of all races of people living together in beautiful harmony.
