The cancellations and postponements for Pierre T.F. Riggs and Georgia Morse athletics will continue for next week. Pierre athletic director Brian Moser announced a series of cancellations and postponements on Friday.
Saturday’s volleyball match against the Harrisburg Tigers that was to be played in Harrisburg has been canceled. No make up date has been announced at this time.
The junior varsity football game against Aberdeen Central was to be played on Monday at Swisher Field in Aberdeen has been rescheduled to Oct. 19.
The middle school cross country race that was to be held on Tuesday in Todd County has been canceled. Thursday’s cross country race in Watertown has been canceled. The boys and girls soccer games on Thursday that were to be played at the PILC Soccer Fields have been canceled with no make-up dates announced.
In addition to the cancellations and postponements of sporting events, new rules for spectators were announced by Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt. Students at all grade levels will be required to wear masks at all extracurricular activities. Parents and other fans will be allowed at these events, and will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. The school insists upon students, parents and community members sitting every other row. Hollister Field has plenty of seating to accommodate social distancing for all, given the number of bleachers added by the city of Pierre. Everyone is to avoid sitting on any bleachers marked with tape at Hollister Field and Riggs Gymnasium when attending activities in the future.
