Junior Sawyer Sonnenschein hits a shot at the Brookings Invite on Monday. Sonnenschein finished in a tie for second place overall.

Pierre golf

Pierre finished in third place at the Brookings boys golf tournament on Monday with a team score of 302. Watertown finished in first with a score of 292.

