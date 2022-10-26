U12 girls

The Oahe Futbol Club Green Galaxy U12G team won the silver division of the Fright Fest Tournament in Rapid City on Oct. 21-23. The back row pictured from left to right are Coach Ray Klinger, Micha Klinger, Hailey Weaver, Emersen Bietz, Sophia Brueggeman, Charity Fischer, Aubrey Fischer, Allison DeMers, Ellie Olivier, and Coach Ryan Fischer.

 Leah DeMers

Pierre youth bowling results

The Pierre Youth Bowling League’s Majors Division completed its seventh week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.

U10 girls

The Oahe Futbol Club U10 Girls Team finished second in their respective division at the Fright Fest Tournament in Rapid City on Oct. 21-23. Those shown from back to front are Justin Trebesch, Clare Swanson, Ashlyn Bertsch, Laikyn Thompson, Kassie Swartos, Cody Zilverberg, Quinn Schilling, Alice Trebesch, Jocelyn Pfeffer , Hattie Lightfield, Randi Bauer, Reagan Haefner and Ruby Renemans.
U9 girls

The Oahe Futbol Club U9 Girls Team won their respective division of the Fright Fest Tournament on Oct. 21-23. Those shown from back to front are Cody Zilverberg, Hayden Handcock, Rose Waack, Caroline Zilverberg, Brooklyn McPherson, Madyson Mitchell, Tenley Lindekugel, Elliotte Palmer, Emerson Deal and Taytum Handcock.

