Pierre youth bowling results
The Pierre Youth Bowling League’s Majors Division completed its seventh week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Devin Binger bowled the best high-game score, 231, while Gavin Colson ended with the top high-series score, 607.
Jamie Ogan, Johnathon Neuharth, Bryson Wallman, Binger, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen had the highest series scores for their individual teams, bowling 487, 519, 412, 492, 431, 357 and 367, respectively.
On the girls side, Jesalyn Zimmerman finished with the top high game (242) and high series (582) scores. Hailee Longbrake bowled the highest series score for her individual team, tallying 464, respectively.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Oahe Futbol Club results
Many of Oahe Futbol Club’s teams were in action at the Fright Fest Tournament in Rapid City on Oct. 21-23.
A total of 10 Pierre teams across different age groups competed at the tournament, where they ended with four first-place finishes, two second-place and one third-place.
For the girls, the U9 and U12 teams were crowned as champions of their respective divisions while U10 walked away with second place. The U9 girls went undefeated and beat Billings United, 3-0, to secure first place, and the U12 team also walked away unbeaten and won the silver division after back-to-back overtime wins against WNFC and Black Hills Rapids, 4-3 and 3-2, respectively.
On the boys side, the U11 and U16 teams came out atop of their respective divisions. U11 ended the tournament with a 3-1 record and secured its championship in dominant fashion, defeating Laurel (Montana) 6-0. U16’s also went 3-1 overall, with its only loss coming to the Gallatin Soccer Club, 1-0. But Oahe bounced back nicely after defeating Billings United, 4-1, in the championship round.
Govs beat Bobcats, 3-1
Pierre volleyball won its fourth consecutive game after defeating Brookings in four sets on Tuesday, 3-1.
This is the second time this season the Governors have had a winning streak of four or more games, and the last time was when Pierre opened the season with eight-straight wins.
The Govs won sets one and two, 25-16, and then set four, 25-18. The Bobcats were victorious in set three, 25-17.
As a team, Pierre finished with 37 kills along with 10 blocks and aces each. Senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the way with nine kills while junior Makayla Sherwood had a team-high of five blocks.
Seniors Remington Price and Lily Sanchez tied for the most aces with three a piece.
Up next, Pierre (15-4) plays its final regular-season game at Sioux Falls Jefferson (20-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Buffs’ season ends after loss to Wall
Stanley County football saw its season come to an end after falling in the first round of the 9AA Playoffs to Wall on Oct. 20.
The No. 8-seeded Buffaloes faced a tough opponent against the top-seeded Eagles, losing 58-8, with Wall taking a 45-8 at halftime.
“What an impressive showing from the Wall Eagles,” Buffs head coach Max Foth said. “They are so talented. They have a truly impressive football program. I was proud of how hard our boys competed against an outstanding opponent.”
Stanley County’s lone score came with 2:30 left in the first quarter, following an eight-minute, 14-play scoring drive that was capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass from Broch Zeeb to Blaize Frost. Zeeb then threw it to Chase Hanson to convert the two-point attempt to make it 8-7 Buffs.
Stanley County ended its season 3-6 overall, the first losing season for the program since 2019.
“Hopefully facing a team like that motivates our young team to see just how good they can be if they start putting in the right amount of effort outside of the football season,” Foth added. “It takes everyone in the weight room together working towards a common goal to give yourself a chance at that goal.”
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Thursday
Pierre:
- Football vs. Sturgis Brown, 11AA Quarterfinals, Hollister Field, 7 p.m.
Friday
Stanley County:
- All-State Chorus, time TBD.
Saturday
Pierre:
- Oral Interpretation at Watertown, Pumpkinstakes Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Stanley County:
- All-State Chorus, time TBD.
