Sports Roundup

Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 118 yards and two scores against Huron on Friday.

 Brandon Campea

Govs demolish Tigers 59-7

After an emotionally draining comeback victory over Brandon Valley, the Pierre Governors quickly disposed of Huron on Friday night.

Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger while playing Huron on Friday. The Govs demolished the Tigers, 59-7.
Jared Lutmer and Caleb Morris

Pierre's Jared Lutmer, left, and Caleb Morris, placed second and 14th, respectively, at an Eastern South Dakota Conference meet in Brookings on Saturday.
marching band

Pierre's marching band was named grand champions of the March to Meridian parade in Yankton on Saturday.
Brock Moser

Pierre's Brock Moser runs the ball against Huron on Friday.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

