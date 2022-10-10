Sports Roundup

Govs demolish Tigers 59-7
After an emotionally draining comeback victory over Brandon Valley, the Pierre Governors quickly disposed of Huron on Friday night.
The Govs demolished the Tigers 59-7 to remain undefeated.
Pierre’s defense set the tone early when senior linebacker Gavin Stotts forced a Huron fumble, and senior linebacker Deegan Houska recovered it. That led to a Govs touchdown just 27 seconds into the game.
And the defense wasn’t done. Pierre finished with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by junior linebacker Trey Lewis. The Govs also had two interceptions and two sacks.
The offense did what it usually does, lighting up the scoreboard. Pierre ended with 50 or more points for the fourth time this season and has scored at least 43 in every game.
The Govs (7-0) gashed Huron (2-5) by running for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores were courtesy of senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who finished with 118 yards on the ground.
Through the air, Kienholz was solid, throwing for 223 yards and three more scores. Sophomore quarterback Dawson Getz threw the fourth touchdown for Pierre.
“I think we came out a little flat tonight and took some good shots from Huron — who’s continually improved this season — and (then) found our way to a big win,” Govs head coach Steve Steele said. “I think our execution struggled a bit in the first half, but our guys did a good job coming out quick in the second half to get back to our game and style and took over the game from there.”
Up next, Pierre will return home for senior night in a big-time matchup against Tea Area (7-0) on Friday at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
Pierre runners race in ESD meet
The Pierre cross country team competed in Saturday’s Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) meet in Brookings at the Edgebrook Golf Course.
The Governors boys placed fifth while the girls finished fourth.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer led Pierre with a second-place finish after recording a time of 16:20.44. Caleb Morris, Mason Dell, Haeden Wheelhouse, Brady Gere, Mason Ward-Zeller, Tayshaun Agard, Ian Rounds, Alex Odekoven and Jayden Brandt ended 14th, 25th, 33rd, 34th, 41st, 43rd, 48th, 51st and 54th, respectively.
On the girls side, Devyn Van Roekel placed a team-high seventh and crossed the finish line at 20:17.68. Mason Berg, Harper Shaffer, Lennix Dupris, Charlee Williams-Smith, Jazzlyn Rombough, Gwen Richter, Avery Lisburg, Ava Johnson and Autumn Iverson ended 16th, 22nd, 33rd, 43rd, 51st, 52nd, 54th, 55th and 57th, respectively.
Up next, Pierre will race in Huron on Thursday at the Broadland Creek Golf Course at 4 p.m.
Emerald Regiment's competition honors
Pierre’s marching band participated in two competitions in two days.
The “Emerald Regiment” finished fourth overall in Groton’s Lake Area Marching Band Festival on Friday, scoring 807 points. Pierre ended with the top cologuard and the second-best Band of Merit.
On Saturday, the local marching band was named the grand champions of Yankton’s March to the Meridian parade after scoring 650 points. Pierre also had the best overall winds and finished first in Class C.
Cheer, dance teams compete at Mitchell
Pierre’s cheer and dance teams competed at the Mitchell Invitational on Saturday.
Governors cheer finished in eighth place, scoring 202 team points. The dance team ended in seventh with 215.50 points after placing fifth in hip-hop and fourth in pom-pom.
Up next, Pierre will participate in Yankton’s Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pierre girls soccer season ends at Harrisburg
The Pierre girls soccer team saw their season come to a close on Saturday after losing to top-seeded Harrisburg, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the SDHSAA State Playoffs.
Junior Brianna Sargent scored the lone goal for the Governors.
Look for in-depth coverage in Thursday’s Capital Journal.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Volleyball at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Volleyball at Sully Buttes, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Thursday
Pierre:
- Cross country at Huron, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Yankton, ESD meet, 5 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. Yankton, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Cross country at Chamberlain, 4A Region meet, Chamberlain Armory, time TBD.
- Volleyball vs. Dupree, Parkview Gymnasium, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
