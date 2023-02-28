Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 20th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Gavin Colson tallied the highest game (284) and series (707) scores. Jamie Ogan, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen recorded the top high-series results for their individual teams.
They bowled 467, 570, 495, 510, 476, 419, and 387, respectively.
On the girls side, Jesalyn Zimmerman had the best high-game (228) high-series (640) scores. Hailee Longbrake bowled a team-high 529 series score.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now through April. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Buffs girls fall to Tigers
The Stanley County girls basketball team saw their season come to a close after losing to Dupree, 54-17, in the Class A Region 6 Quarterfinals on Friday at Mobridge-Pollock High School.
The Buffaloes shot 7-of-45 (15.6 percent) overall, 0-of-7 from three-point range and 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) at the charity stripe.
Junior guard Mattie Duffy led Stanley County (6-15) with eight points and two assists. Senior guard Alejandra Juarez pitched in with four points.
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman tallied a team-high six rebounds and three steals versus the Tigers (16-5).
Govs girls top Cavaliers
On Monday, Pierre girls basketball picked up its fourth-straight win after beating Sioux Falls Jefferson, 65-58, at T.F. Riggs High School on Senior Night to end its regular season.
The Governors shot 20-of-48 (42 percent) overall, 9-of-20 (45 percent) behind the arc and 16-of-20 (80 percent) at the free-throw line.
Junior guard Ryann Barry and sophomore guard Lennix DuPris led Pierre (17-3) with 16 points each. Barry also had a team-high two steals while DuPris grabbed a team-best eight rebounds versus the Cavaliers (16-4).
Senior guard Remington Price pitched in with 14 points, and junior guard Aleise Christopherson dished the most assists with four.
With Monday’s win, the Govs secured the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Brookings (5-15) in a SoDak 16 matchup on Friday at Riggs at 6 p.m.
The winner will play the victor of No. 7 Rapid City Stevens and No. 10 Huron in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament on Mar. 9 at the Sanford Pentagon at 5 p.m.
Pierre boys upset Jefferson
Also on Monday, the Pierre boys basketball team upset No. 1 seed Sioux Falls Jefferson on the road, 84-73.
As a team, the Governors finished shooting 29-of-51 (56.9 percent) overall, 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) from long-range and a staggering 22-of-28 (78.6 percent) at the charity stripe.
Senior forward Benjamin Heisler led Pierre (13-7) with 26 points on a near-perfect 11-of-12 (91.7 percent) shooting. He also recorded a team-high two blocks.
Senior forward Jackson Edman also shined for the Govs, as he scored 24 points and made 10-of-12 (83.3 percent) free throws. Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz pitched in with 19 points and a team-best nine rebounds.
Edman, Kienholz and senior guard Brecken Krueger all tied with four assists versus the Cavaliers (18-2). Kienholz and Krueger also tallied two steals each.
With the win, Pierre secured the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Sioux Falls O’Gorman (7-13) on Saturday at Riggs at 3 p.m.
The winner will play the victor of No. 3 Mitchell and No. 14 Watertown in the opening round of the SDHSAA State Boys Basketball Tournament on Mar. 16 at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City at 8:45 p.m.
Caps boys tally three more wins
The Oahe Capitals boys picked up three more wins to finish their regular season. They beat Huron, 15-2, on Friday at Bergman Arena, Watertown, 4-3, on Saturday at MAAS Ice Arena and then Rushmore, 3-2, on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center.
It was a scoring barrage for the Caps (18-3-0-1) versus the All Stars (2-19-0-1), as Jarron Beck led the way with a hat trick for Oahe.
Jonathan Lyons, Andre Carbonneau and Ashton Griese scored two goals. Aidan Dozark, Luke Miller, Dylan Dodson, Devin Dodson, Barret Schweitzer and Carter Gordon all pitched in with one each.
The Caps finished with 72 shots on goal and committed just one infraction for two penalty minutes.
Oahe goalie Colin Lee saved 8-of-10 (80 percent) shots on goal by Huron.
Against the Lakers (7-14-0-1), Schweitzer and Devin Dodson each scored two goals.
The Caps ended with 35 shots on goal and went 0-for-3 on power plays. Oahe also committed four infractions for eight penalty minutes.
Lee saved 16-of-19 (84.2 percent) shots on goal by Watertown.
On Sunday, Dozark led the Caps with two goals. But it was Ayden Behm who scored the game-winner for Oahe with just over 3.5 minutes left in the second period.
The Caps finished with 30 shots on goal and went 0-for-1 on power plays. Oahe also committed seven infractions for 22 penalty minutes.
Lee saved 41-of-43 (95.3 percent) shots on goal by Rushmore (17-3-1-1).
The Caps have earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Sioux Falls 2 (9-12-0-1) in the opening round of the SDAHA Boys Varsity State Tournament on Mar. 10 at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings at 9 a.m.
Depending on that result, Oahe will play either No. 2 Brookings or No. 7 Aberdeen in the next round.
Swimmers compete in championship meet
Thirty-one Pierre swimmers competed in the 12-and-under State A Championship Meet held in Watertown on Friday-Sunday.
In the girls 9-10 division, Lydia Kroon shined after placing a team-best 15th in the 50-meter backstroke and 100 freestyle. Aubrey Chamberlin stood out in ages 11-12 when she finished fifth in the 50 and 100 breaststroke.
On the boys side, Graydon Berg and Abram Doll had the best individual performances for Pierre in the 9-10 division. Berg placed fourth in the 100 freestyle while Doll tallied fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Finley Ellwein shined in ages 11-12 after garnering fifth in three events — the 50 and 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre swimming at Varsity Championships, YMCA Aquatic Center, time TBA
Friday
- Oahe Capitals girls vs. Brookings, SDAHA Girls Varsity State Tournament, SCHEELS Ice Plex, 9 a.m.
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Brookings, SoDak 16, T.F. Riggs High School, 6 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Varsity Championships, YMCA Aquatic Center, time TBA
Correction
“New beginnings: Oahe Zap members look ahead to inaugural season,” Feb. 25, A15, along with Bruce and Jamy Habeger, the Zap’s owners include Bob Habeger, Jamy’s father, and one silent investor.
