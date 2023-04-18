Govs fall to Aberdeen Central
The Pierre boys tennis team fell to Aberdeen Central, 8-1, in a dual Thursday at Griffin Park.
The defeat marked the third straight for the Governors (1-4), and they have lost four of their first five matches of the young season.
Riley Southern tallied the lone point for Pierre when he beat Aberdeen’s Jack Riggs, 10-9 and 8-6, in singles.
Up next, the Govs will host Milbank and Mitchell in a home triangular Thursday at Griffin Park. Pierre will play the Bulldogs first at 11 a.m. and then the Kernels second at 4 p.m.
T&F teams at Todd County Invite
Lyman and Stanley County track and field competed in the Todd County Invite Thursday.
For the boys, the Buffaloes finished first in four individual events and one relay. Spencer Sargent shined for Stanley County, as he won the 800 and 1,600-meter races, recording times of 2:16.16 and 5:22.97, respectively.
Brendon Bothwell earned the top spot in the 400-meter event, crossing the finish line at 53.32 seconds. Kaden Montana took home the triple-jump crown after tallying a measurement of 37-11.00.
The Buffs also won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:39.01. Bothwell, Paxton Deal, Broch Zeeb and Colton Brady ran for Stanley County.
Lyman placed first in one individual event — the 110-meter hurdles. Rory McManus won it for the Raiders, as he recorded a time of 16.65 seconds.
On the girls side, the Buffs won two individual events and two relays. Emily Nemec finished atop the 100 hurdles leaderboard with a time of 20.80 seconds.
Raegan Taylor took home the triple-jump crown, as she recorded a measurement of 29-09.00.
Stanley County won two relays as well — the 4x800 and 1,600 sprint medley. Kaysen Magee, Rachel Nemec and Grace Sargent competed in both events. Gracie Olson ran in the 800 while Brianna Sargent took part in the sprint medley.
The Lyman girls didn’t win an event Thursday, but they came close. Mesa Garnos finished with a time of 21.37 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, which earned her second place.
In discus, Addy Moran ended as a runner-up after tallying a distance of 92-01.
Govs place 9th at Harrisburg
Pierre girls golf began its 2023 season Thursday when the Governors placed ninth overall at the Harrisburg Invitational at Spring Creek Golf Course with a total score of 372.
Mitchell won the event with a 310.
Pierre saw two of its golfers finish in the top-30. Junior Andrea Mosteller ended up tied for 12th after shooting an 84, which included recording a birdie on the sixth hole.
A few spots behind, freshman Hadley Hart tied for 23rd place with an 88.
Full results for tennis, track and field and golf can be found online.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
- SC boys golf at Miller Invitational, Miller Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Milbank, triangular, Griffin Park, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Mitchell, triangular, Griffin Park, 4 p.m.
- SC girls golf at Winner Invitational, Winner Country Club, time TBD
Friday
- Pierre softball at Harrisburg, Central Park, 10 a.m.
- Pierre boys tennis at Sioux Falls Washington, 11 a.m.
- Pierre softball at Brandon Valley, Aspen Park, 4 p.m.
- Pierre, SC T&F at Legion Relays, Hollister Field, 11 a.m.
Saturday
- Pierre boys tennis vs. SF Christian, triangular, Harrisburg High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Harrisburg, triangular, Harrisburg High School, 1 p.m.
Corrections
- “Capitals boys beat Marlins on Senior Night,” Feb. 22, A13, Junior Aidan Dozark shined for the Caps after scoring a hat trick — his first of the season.
- “Capitals boys beat Marlins on Senior Night,” Feb. 22, A14, After the final buzzer sounded, all five seniors were recognized for their efforts over the past four seasons and beyond for the Oahe Hockey Association.
- “Caps boys tally two wins, place 3rd at state tournament,” Mar. 25, A13, Oahe saw six of its players score a goal against Rushmore — Dodson, junior Jarron Beck, junior Aidan Dozark, Schweitzer, senior Carter Gordon and junior Corbin Beastrom.
- “Caps girls reflect on season, show promise in Wedin's first year as HC,” Apr. 5, A13, “I'm a senior in high school, and some of my best friends are middle schoolers. And I know they looked up to me and Sara and Abagail (Stewart-Fromm),” Stahl added.
- “Caps girls reflect on season, show promise in Wedin's first year as HC,” Apr. 5, A13, Senior Abagail Stewart-Fromm and sophomore Sophia Peschong each played in 18 games. Stewart-Fromm, who made the All-State Second Team, saved 365-of-403 (90.6 percent) shots on goal while Peschong successfully stopped 95-of-112 (84.8 percent) shots.
