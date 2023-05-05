Govs golfers in Huron, Yankton
Pierre girls golf played in two events in consecutive days.
On Thursday, the Governors competed in the Huron Invitational at Broadland Golf Course and placed fourth with 348 team points.
Aberdeen Central won the event with a 319.
Govs freshman Hadley Hart and senior Hattie Baldwin tied for 13th place after shooting an 85 for the day. Junior Andrea Mosteller tied for 18th with an 86.
Pierre then participated in the Yankton Invitational Friday at Fox Run Golf Course. The Govs finished seventh overall, also scoring 348 points.
The Golden Eagles also took first place in this event after tallying a 316.
Baldwin tied for seventh place with an 81, and Hart tied for 13th following her score of 85.
Pierre tallies consecutive wins
For the first time this season, Pierre softball has recorded back-to-back wins, beating Aberdeen Central, 15-0, in three innings Tuesday at Riggs Field and Dakota Valley, 4-3, Friday at Sherman Park.
Against the Golden Eagles, the Governors scored seven runs in the first inning, four in the second and four more in the third. They totaled 14 hits, six walks and 11 stolen bases. Sophomore second baseman Noel Kist led her team in the latter with three.
Senior infielder Kara Weiss shined for Pierre at the plate, as she went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Junior pitcher Erin Leiferman also swung the bat well. She finished 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs.
In the circle, Leiferman was solid. On 38 pitches, she racked up four strikeouts while only allowing two hits in three innings of work.
Versus the Panthers, Pierre scored two times in the opening two frames and then twice more in the last two innings. The Govs totaled 13 hits and four walks.
Sophomore Elly Broers became the hero for Pierre after she hit an RBI-single in the seventh to walk it off. She finished 3-for-4 at the dish.
Weiss went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Kist toed the rubber for the Govs (3-6), as she pitched five scoreless frames Friday. In seven innings of work, Kist struck out six while allowing nine hits, three walks and one earned run on 98 pitches.
Zap make front-office changes
The Oahe Zap announced some changes to their front office Tuesday.
Assistant General Manager Lizzy Swenson, who had held the position since January, has been promoted to general manager. Oahe also hired Jordan Lutmer as its Operations Manager, according to a press release.
Swenson’s new role includes overseeing sponsorship sales, ticket sales, gameday operations, community relations, as well as keeping the Zap’s business with the City of Pierre and Post 8 American Legion Baseball.
“Lizzy has been a vital part of the Zap since she started in the front office,” Zap ownership said in the release. “Our partnerships with Legion Baseball, the City of Pierre and throughout central South Dakota are important to us as an organization, and we believe Lizzy is the best person to maintain and grow those partnerships. There is no doubt in our minds that she is the person we want leading the charge in 2023 and beyond, and we are thrilled to have her as a part of our organization.”
Lutmer will be in charge of all Hyde Stadium operations, which includes tickets, staffing, apparel and concessions. He will also be contributing to community ventures with Oahe.
Lutmer, a Pierre native, was formerly an intern and the assistant general manager for the Pierre Trappers. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 2021, where he also worked towards a degree in Graphic Design and briefly interned for SDSU Athletics.
“Jordan has been one of the main faces of summer collegiate baseball in Pierre over the last five years and brings much needed experience and familiarity to the Zap,” the team’s ownership said. “He knows a lot of people in town and has a ranging knowledge of how a game day at Hyde Stadium should be. He will make our operation run smoothly and help make people feel welcome when they come to see a Zap game.”
Opening Day for Oahe is getting ever closer, as it will host the Nebraska Prospects on May 23 at Hyde Stadium.
Tickets can be purchased at www.oahezap.com or the team’s office on 207 E. Capitol Ave. Suite 208 in Pierre.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre T&F in Sioux Falls, varsity meet, Howard Wood Field, 9 a.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Watertown, Sherman Park, 11:30 a.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sherman Park, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Pierre boys tennis at Mitchell, ESD Tournament, Hitchcock Park, 8 a.m.
- Pierre, SC T&F at Capital City Qualifier, Hollister Field, 3 p.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Rapid City Stevens, Parkview Softball Complex, Field 2, 5 p.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Sturgis Brown, Parkview Softball Complex, Field 1, 7 p.m.
