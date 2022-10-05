Sports Roundup

Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling League’s Major Division completed its third week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Gavin Colson shined, tallying the highest game and series scores, 238 and 629, respectively.
Chace Humphry, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Soren Mahoney and Gavin Townley all finished with the highest series scores for their individual teams. They bowled 599, 555, 491, 461, 435, 351 and 510, respectively.
On the girls side, Emily Kringle had the top game score at 195 while Courtney Potter had the best series score at 528. Hailee Longbrake bowled a 465, the highest series for her individual team.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Buffs lose to Panthers in OT
The Stanley County Buffaloes came up just short of grabbing their first win on the road this season against Timber Lake on Friday.
The Buffs trailed at the half, 14-6, but tied things up in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
But Stanley County couldn’t complete the comeback, losing to the Panthers in an overtime thriller, 22-20.
The Buffs’ running game was solid, totaling 140 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Broch Zeeb accounted for two of those scores, but he struggled through the air.
He completed 8-of-15 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions. Sophomore tailback Colton Brady ran in the other touchdown for Stanley County (2-4).
“Tough night, offensively, against a good Timber Lake team,” Buffs head coach Max Foth said. “The hardest part about an overtime loss is having the realization that if almost any play went differently, we could have won that game. It is a great lesson for our young team to learn. Each play matters, each player matters, because you never know which handful of plays are going to be the difference in winning and losing.”
Up next, Stanley County will have its final road game of the regular season at Lemmon (2-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.
“I am very proud of the toughness we showed on the field at Timber Lake,” Foth added. “Both physically and mentally. We had so many mistakes, penalties, turnovers, missed blocking assignments. After all of that, to be able to go to overtime and almost sneak away with a win, shows the toughness of our players here at Stanley County.”
Govs place 2nd in state golf tourney
The Pierre boys golf team gave it their best effort at the SDHSAA State Tournament in Mitchell on Monday and Tuesday, but they couldn’t quite finish on top.
The Govs finished second overall in the AA Team Championship after scoring a 595, just eight strokes back of Harrisburg at 587. Individually, Pierre’s best placement was Nick Bothun, who tied for fourth place with two other golfers.
Lincoln Houska and Sawyer Sonnenschein tied for 11th place while Jack Bartlett, Luke Olson and Charlie Simpson tied for 13th, 16th and 84th, respectively.
Pierre girls tennis wins first-ever state title
The Pierre girls tennis team made history at the SDHSAA State Tournament in Rapid City Tuesday, where they won their first-ever state championship in dominant fashion.
As a team, the Govs scored 506.5 points while second-place St. Thomas More scored 397.
In doubles, duos Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss, and Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott came out on top, winning their final matches, 8-4 and 8-3, respectively.
In singles, Weiss and Corrales finished atop of their respective brackets. Weiss won her final match, 6-4 and 6-0, and Corrales, 6-4 and 6-2.
Govs cheer, dance compete at BV invite
Pierre’s cheer and dance teams competed at the Brandon Valley Invitational on Tuesday, where they finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
The Governors cheer squad scored 205.50 points to secure their top-15 placement.
The dance team ended with 245.75 points after placing 11th in hip-hop and seventh in pom-pom.
Up next, Pierre will compete at the Mitchell Invitational on Saturday at the Corn Palace at 10 a.m.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Thursday
Stanley County:
- Volleyball vs. Crow Creek, Parkview Gymnasium, JV at 6:30 with varsity to follow.
Friday
Pierre:
- Football at Huron, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Football at Lemmon, 6 p.m. MST.
Saturday
Pierre:
- Oral Interpretation at Harrisburg, time TBD.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Mitchell, Corn Palace, 10 a.m.
- Cross country at Brookings, ESD meet, Edgebrook Golf Course, 11 a.m.
- Girls soccer at Harrisburg, state playoffs, Tiger Stadium, 1 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Oral Interpretation at Florence, time TBD.
- Cross country at Philip, 10 a.m.
- Volleyball triangular, Parkview Gymnasium, 1 p.m.
