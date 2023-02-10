Sports Roundup

Govs wrestler
signs with USF
Pierre senior wrestler Joshua Rydberg signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Sioux Falls on Thursday at the T.F. Riggs High School library.
Rydberg explained what drew him to USF.
“Location, the coach, especially. He was a light-heavyweight as well like me, so he thinks he can build me up,” he said. “I’m also really excited because it’s a first-year, honorary program, so that will be nice to have a good chance at starting as a freshman.”
Rydberg currently ranks as the No. 4 wrestler at 285 pounds in South Dakota, according to 605sports.com’s latest Class A wrestling rankings.
“We’ve had a bunch of good heavyweights in the past 10-12 years, but none of them have chosen to wrestle in college. Most heavyweights go on to play football or do other things,” Pierre head coach Shawn Lewis said. “And (Rydberg’s) a kid that’s not always been the biggest, so he’s had to work really hard in the weight room and, basically, do it with his athleticism. So seeing it done in a little bit different way, it’s kind of cool for our program.”
SC gymnasts
at Wagner
Stanley County gymnastics competed in the Region 2A State Qualifier Meet at Wagner on Feb. 3, where the Buffs finished seventh overall with 123.45 team points. Hot Springs won the event with a 135.65.
Elena Hebb shined for Stanley County, as she placed a team-best 15th in all-around after scoring a 32.20. On vault, Hebb tied for 13th with an 8.65. She also placed 13th on beam, and 18th on bars, scoring an 8.05 and a 7.275, respectively.
The Buffs’ best individual placement came on the floor event after Addy Deal tied for 10th with an 8.525.
Because of their performances at the qualifier, Hebb, Deal, Timber Hanson and Rachel Nemec will compete in individual competitions at the State Gymnastics Meet on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m.
SC splits BC,
Gregory duals
On Tuesday, Stanley County wrestling partook in the Bennett County-Burke/Gregory Triangular at Memorial Auditorium. The Buffaloes beat the Warriors, 39-27, and then lost to the Storm, 60-24.
Against Bennett County, the Buffs won six matches by forfeit, two by pins and one by decision. Chase Hanson (126) and Spencer Sargent (132) recorded both pins for Stanley County.
Versus Burke-Gregory, the Buffs’ four wins came by forfeit.
Up next, Stanley County will compete in the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 at Lead-Deadwood High School with the start time yet to be determined.
Pierre girls
beat Huron
Pierre girls basketball extended its winning streak to five games after defeating Huron, 49-33, on the road Tuesday.
The Governors shot 20-of-44 (45 percent) overall, 7-of-14 (50 percent) from three-point range and 2-of-5 (40 percent) at the charity stripe.
Senior guard Remington Price led Pierre with 24 points, and she couldn’t miss behind the arc, going a perfect 5-of-5. Her scoring performance also moved Price past 1,000 career points.
Junior forward Reese Terwilliger pitched in with nine points and a team-leading 10 rebounds and five steals.
The Govs dished 17 assists versus the Tigers, and junior guard Ryann Barry and sophomore guard Lennix DuPris led the way with four each.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre girls wrestling at Harrisburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics at State Gymnastics Meet, Barnett Center, 4:30 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Varsity B Championships, Rapid City, time TBD.
Sunday
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Varsity B Championships, Rapid City, time TBD.
Tuesday
- SC girls basketball vs. Mobridge-Pollock, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Brookings, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Brookings, 7 p.m.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.