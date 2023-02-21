Govs win 1st in
region tourney
On Saturday, the Pierre boys wrestling team took home first place in the SDHSAA Region 3A Wrestling Tournament at Todd County High School, scoring 274.5 team points and placing all 14 wrestlers.
Alex Oedekoven (113), Tristan Spencer (138), Deegan Houska (160), Chance Carda (182), Gavin Stotts (195) and Joshua Rydberg (285) were crowned individual champions, and 13 Govs finished in the top-three of their respective divisions.
Because of Pierre’s dominance at regions, the Govs will be sending all of their wrestlers to the SDHSAA Class A State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday-Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. The girls team will also send a full squad to state, as all 10 of their wrestlers will take the mat.
First-round matches are set to begin on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Buffs place
3rd at regions
Stanley County finished third at the SDHSAA Region 4B Wrestling Tournament after scoring 130 team points and placing nine of its 10 wrestlers.
Chase Hanson (126) was the lone individual champion for the Buffaloes, and three wrestlers placed in the top-three of their respective weight classes. Hayden Roggow (145) secured third place while Colton Brady (152) finished second.
Stanley County will see five of its wrestlers at the SDHSAA Class B State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday-Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. Hanson, Spencer Sargent (132), Roggow, Brady and Case Kolda (160) will compete for the Buffs.
Pierre girls
burn Kernels
On Friday, Pierre girls basketball beat Mitchell, 64-48, at T.F. Riggs High School.
The Governors shot 25-of-47 (53 percent) overall, 7-of-16 (44 percent) behind the arc and 7-of-14 (50 percent) from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Remington Price posted a season-high 25 points and made 4-of-7 shots from three-point range. Junior forward Reese Terwilliger pitched in with 13 points.
The Governors (15-3) dished a total of 17 assists, and senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser led them in that category with five. She also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Pierre’s defense caused Mitchell fits all night long, as the Govs tallied 17 steals. Sophomore guard Lennix DuPris led the way with six, and Price added five.
SDAHA announces
first HOF class
The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association (SDAHA) announced its first-ever Hall of Fame class on Sunday, which includes 15 inductees from seven local hockey associations.
The members were divided into four categories — builders, players, coaches and officials. Three former Oahe Hockey Association players were inducted, and all of them are Pierre natives — Landon Badger, Matt Farris and Austin Wagner.
All inaugural members will be recognized during an induction banquet on Apr. 14 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at 7 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling at SDHSAA Class A State Wrestling Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, 9 a.m.
- SC wrestling at SDHSAA Class B State Wrestling Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, 9 a.m.
Friday
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling at SDHSAA Class A State Wrestling Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, 9 a.m.
- SC wrestling at SDHSAA Class B State Wrestling Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, 9 a.m.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at SF Jefferson, 7 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals boys at Huron, Bergman Arena, 7 p.m.
