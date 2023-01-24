Pierre Youth
Bowling results
Pierre's Youth Bowling's Travel team completed its fifth week out of six at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
This year's Pierre Travel Team consists of six boys and five girls. The Pierre boys took 12.5 points from Madison but lost 19.5 while the girls won 25.5 and lost 6.5. Against Chamberlain, the Pierre boys won five points but ended up losing 27. The girls won 25.5 while only losing 6.5.
Out of the 24 boys that bowled the first set, Brendan Bothwell tallied a high series of 634. During the second set, against 19 other girls, Courtney Potter had a high game of 245 and high series of 641.
This year, the ESD Bowling Travel teams consist of boys and girls teams from Pierre, Aberdeen, Huron, Madison, Chamberlain and Mitchell. The season started at the end of October and will go through the middle of February for a total of 12 weeks, bowling two sets at each town tournament.
Boys and girls ages 10-18 can compete, as long as they are still in high school. Some towns require "try-outs" for the next tournament, and some towns have just enough to make up the four-person team.
SCHS Hula
Luau results
Stanley County gymnastics hosted the SCHS Hula Luau on Saturday at Rise Gymnastics, where the Buffaloes placed fourth overall with 124.55 team points, tying a season-high they scored in Friday’s SC Quad.
Chamberlain won Saturday’s event with 134.60 points.
Stanley County’s best individual placement came on the balance beam after junior Rachel Nemec finished third, scoring an 8.45. Nemec also placed a team-high seventh on floor with an 8.35.
In bars, seventh-grader Timber Hanson tallied a team-best 7.25 to secure her 10th place. Senior Elena Hebb had the Buffs’ highest finish in vault after finishing fifth and scoring an 8.85.
In all-around, Hebb took home that crown for Stanley County, placing ninth with a 31.10.
Up next, the Buffs will compete in the Hot Spring Pink Meet on Friday at the Mueller Center at 4 p.m.
Pierre gymnasts
in Watertown
The Pierre gymnastics team finished fifth overall after scoring 132.70 team points at the Watertown Invitational on Saturday. Mitchell won the event with 143.675 points.
The Governors’ best individual placement came on the balance beam, where Nevaeh Karber placed seventh with an 8.675. She also tallied a team-high 8.75 on vault that tied her for 13th.
In bars, KaCee Wilson shined for Pierre, ended in 13th place with a 7.90. Isabel Jirsa had the Govs’ best performance on floor after she placed 18th, scoring an 8.925.
Ryen Sheppick found herself in the top-15 in all-around, garnering 12th place with a 32.70.
Up next, the Govs will host the Pierre Triangular on Saturday at the Pierre Administration Building at 11 a.m.
Govs, Chargers
at Pierre invite
Pierre girls wrestling hosted the Girls Governor Wrestling Invite on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs won the event after scoring 173.0 team points while Sully Buttes placed 19th with 5.0 points.
Eleven Pierre wrestlers took the mat, and three stood atop their respective weight classes. Three weight classes were considered non-scoring.
Abbigail Lewis won the 142-pound division after defeating Rapid City Stevens’ Marieda Kalahar by a 5-1 decision. Marlee Shorter took home the 190-pound division crown when she pinned Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda’s Lauren Petersen 43 seconds into the second period.
Ciara McFarling won the 285-pound weight class after pinning Aberdeen Central’s Autum Gauer just 21 seconds into the championship match.
Three Sully Buttes wrestlers competed on Saturday — Cateri Yellowhawk and Tahnie Yellowhawk in 126 and then Cheyenne Fuller at 142.
Cateri Yellowhawk was the only Charger to place, as she finished third after pinning Sturgis Brown’s Madison Snyder 1:37 into the second period of the third-place match.
Up next, Pierre will dual with Brandon Valley on Thursday at Riggs at 4 p.m.
Pierre Swimming
competitions recap
Pierre saw 17 of its swimmers compete at the South Dakota Black Hills Gold Pentathlon in Spearfish on Saturday and then six more at the SFST January Invite in Sioux Falls on Friday-Sunday.
In Spearfish, Riley Berg swam in the girls 13-14 division, where her best finish came in the 100-meter butterfly, placing fourth. Michelle Weiss stood out for Pierre in ages 15-and-over after ending in fourth place in two events — the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
On the boys side, Gunner Jones placed second in the 100 backstroke in the 13-14 division.
Weiss and Jones were the high-point winners for Pierre in their individual 13-and-over divisions, placing fifth and fourth, respectively.
In Sioux Falls, Lily Eggebaaten competed in the girls 11-12 age group, and her best finish was 19th in the 200 freestyle. Jaycee Bauer stood out in the open division after placing 10th in the 100 individual medley.
In the boys open division, Mason Ward-Zeller shined for Pierre. He won the 50 backstroke while also placing second in four more events — 50 and 100 butterfly, 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
Up next, Pierre will host its last home meet of the season at the YMCA Aquatic Center on Friday-Sunday.
Caps boys
sweep teams
The Oahe Capitals boys had a busy weekend, playing three away games in three days. Oahe beat Sioux Falls 2, 8-0, on Friday, Mitchell, 6-1, on Saturday and then Aberdeen, 6-3, on Sunday.
Against the Flyers, Ashton Griese picked up a hat trick while Jarron Beck and Barret Schweitzer scored two goals each. The Caps went 3-for-3 on power plays.
This was also Colin Lee’s best outing of the weekend, as the Oahe goalie saved all 22 shots on goal by Sioux Falls.
On Saturday, Oahe used a four-goal second period to take care of the Marlins. Schweitzer led the Caps with two goals, and they finished with 45 shots on goal overall.
Versus the Cougars, the Caps (9-2) came out hot, as they scored four goals in the first period. Schweitzer, once again, led Oahe with two goals.
Up next, the Caps will play at Yankton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Caps girls
split games
The Oahe Capitals girls split their two road games over the weekend, losing to Mitchell, 5-0, on Saturday and beating Watertown, 4-3, on Sunday.
Against the Marlins, Oahe finished with 22 shots on goal, went 0-for-5 on power plays and committed five infractions for 18 penalty minutes. Mitchell scored three goals in the second period and two more in the third.
On Sunday, the Caps scored two goals in the first period, one in the second and another in overtime. Brenna Ullmann, Cameron Larson, Micah Buffalo and Brylee Kafka all found the back of the net for Oahe.
Ullmann tallied the game-winning goal in overtime, and the Caps (2-6-1) ended with 50 shots on goal overall.
Oahe goalies Abagail Stewart-Fromm and Sophia Peschong split time versus the Lakers. Peschong saved 22-of-25 (88 percent) shots on goal while Stewart-Fromm didn’t record any stats.
Up next, the Caps will play Rushmore on Friday at the Thunder Dome at 7 p.m.
Govs boys
handle Douglas
The Pierre boys basketball team bounced back from its tough, last-second loss to Brandon Valley on Thursday with a 75-45 win at Douglas on Saturday.
The Governors shot 29-of-59 (49.2 percent) overall, 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from three-point range and 9-of-15 (60 percent) at the charity stripe. Pierre (7-3) also tallied a season-high 44 rebounds and 22 assists.
Three Govs scored in double-figures — senior forwards Benjamin Heisler (23) and Jackson Edman (18) and senior guard Lincoln Kienholz (12).
Along with his team-best six assists and nine rebounds, Edman tied Kienholz with three steals.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre girls wrestling vs. Brandon Valley, T.F. Riggs School, 4 p.m. (boys 7 p.m.).
- SC wrestling at Potter County Triangular, 5 p.m.
- SC girls basketball vs. Crow Creek, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.).
Friday
- SC gymnastics at Hot Spring Pink Meet, Mueller Center, 4 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. O’Gorman, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at O’Gorman, 7 p.m.
- Pierre swimming, Pierre Invitational, YMCA Aquatic Center, time TBD.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.