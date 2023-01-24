Pierre Youth

Bowling results

Gianna Stangeland

Pierre's Gianna Stangeland placed second in the 132-pound division of the Girls Governor Wrestling Invite on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.
swimmers

Pictured top-to-bottom from left side to right are Ian Weiss, Gunner Jones, Finley Ellwein and Michelle Weiss. Pictured in the middle from left to right are Bentley Frost, Garrett Linn and JJ Umiker. They were the high-point winners of the eight-and-under division for Pierre at the South Dakota Black Hills Gold Pentathlon in Spearfish on Saturday. They placed fourth, third and fifth, respectively.
Corbin Beastrom

Oahe's Corbin Beastrom with the puck during Sunday's game at Aberdeen. The Caps beat the Cougars, 6-3.

