Capital City Little League All-Stars

The Capital City Little League All-Stars punched their ticket to the state tournament after splitting two games at the East River Subdistrict Tournament on July 7-8 in Valley Springs. Pictured from front-to-back and left-to-right Jaylen Keyes, Ben Martinec, Brogan Kienholz, Luke Deal, Bennett Heiss, Tace Palecek, Kaleb Johnson, Coach John Keyes, Weston Terwilliger, Kaden Goodlander, Tripp Lindekugel, LaTrelle Rodriguez, Colt Schilling, Lucius McCullough, Coach Tyson Lindekugel, Coach Pete Kienholz and Coach Jim Terwilliger.

 Ashlee Keyes

Oahe Zap sweep Fremont Moo

For the first time this summer, the Oahe Zap earned a sweep after defeating the Fremont Moo in all three games on Monday-Wednesday.

Jennifer Stalley, Julie Jansa

Pierre's Jennifer Stalley, left, and Julie Jansa of Sioux Falls after competing in the South Dakota Golf Association Women’s Senior Championship, which was held July 8-9 at Brandon Golf Course. Jansa finished in first place with a score of 143, and Stalley placed second (167).

