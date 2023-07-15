Oahe Zap sweep Fremont Moo
For the first time this summer, the Oahe Zap earned a sweep after defeating the Fremont Moo in all three games on Monday-Wednesday.
Oahe (13-29) won by final scores of 12-7, 2-1 and 8-7, respectively.
In the series opener, Zap infielder Trevor Segraves was a tough out, as he went 3-for-4 at the dish with an RBI and a walk. Oahe outhit Fremont, 11-10, and drew 11 walks as well.
Segraves also recorded a stolen base along with his teammate Andrew Beavers.
Graham Young started on the mound for Oahe. He tallied seven strikeouts in six innings of work and on 102 pitches. But Daniel Clark was credited with his first win after he walked just one batter and allowed no hits or runs in the seventh.
On Tuesday, the Zap tallied both of their runs on an outfield error by Fremont in the seventh. That error came after Oahe’s Jackson Mix lined a single to left field. He led his team with two hits in four at-bats.
Overall, the Zap drew four walks and tied the Moo with six hits.
Abel Anzaldua, Oahe’s starting pitcher Tuesday, picked up his first win of the season after going seven innings. On 101 pitches, he recorded four hits and three walks and gave up Fremont’s lone run on four hits.
Micah Larsen earned his second save for the Zap when he closed the door in the ninth, allowing two hits.
In the series finale, outfielder Gage Huffman was the hero for Oahe after he brought home the game-winning run on a single in the 10th. Huffman ended his night going 2-for-4 at the dish with a walk.
Beavers added a knock in four at-bats with a team-high three RBIs and a walk. The Zap and Moo each had eight hits while Oahe drew eight walks.
The Zap’s Garrett Bergman got the nod Wednesday, racking up four strikeouts in six innings of work. Brady Glenn picked up his fourth win, as he pitched four frames, struck out three batters and allowed three hits and no runs.
Up next, Oahe will play its next nine games on the road. The Zap have a three-game series with the Hastings Sodbusters (8-30) Friday-Sunday, Moo (22-17) Tuesday-Thursday and Casper Spuds (24-15) July 20-23.
Post 8 Senior Legion recap
The Pierre Post 8 Senior Legion baseball team dropped both of its games versus Bismarck (North Dakota) in Thursday’s doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.
Bismarck beat Pierre, 18-8 and 10-0, respectively.
Even in a loss, Matthew Hanson shined for Post 8 in Game 1, as he hit for the cycle. He recorded a solo home run in the first inning, singled in the second, tripled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth.
Pierre (8-25) ended with 10 hits and six walks overall.
Ridge Leimbach started on the mound for Post 8 and was credited with his seventh loss. In 3.2 innings of the work, he tallied three strikeouts and six walks while allowing 11 runs (all earned) on 11 hits.
Pierre’s bats went cold in Thursday’s finale, with George Stalley and Nolan Petersen recording the only two hits for Post 8.
Jonathan Lyons toed the rubber for Pierre to start Game 2. He allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits and two walks and was given his fifth loss.
Capital City LL advances to state
The Capital City Little League All-Stars punched their ticket to the state tournament after splitting two games at the East River Subdistrict Tournament on July 7-8 in Valley Springs.
Capital City beat Brandon Valley, 3-0, and fell to Sioux Falls by the same score.
The Pierre-based little league team totaled five hits against Brandon Valley, and Tripp Lindekugel led the way with two knocks, that included a double and RBI, in three at-bats.
Latrelle Rodriguez (double), Brogan Kienholz (double) and Bennett Heiss had the other three hits for Capital City.
Lindekugel, who won the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby’s regional competition in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 16, dominated on the mound versus Brandon Valley, racking up 14 strikeouts and giving up just two hits in 5.1 innings. Jaylen Keyes relieved Lindekugel and recorded the final two outs.
Pierre’s offense had more hits against Sioux Falls, finishing with nine total. Heiss and Luke Deal tallied two hits each while Lindekugel and Tace Palecek each doubled.
Weston Terwilliger toed the rubber first for Capital City, allowing three runs on four hits, a strikeout and walk in two innings. Ben Martinec pitched the remaining three frames. He finished with two strikeouts and gave up just one hit.
Pierre will join Sioux Falls at the 2023 State Little League Tournament on July 20-23 at the Sanford Diamonds while the West River Subdistrict Tournament awaits to determine its two bid winners.
The victor of the state tournament will play Iowa’s representative in the opening round of the 2023 Little League Midwest Region Tournament, held Aug. 4-11 in Whitestown, Indiana, for a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Aug. 16-27.
SDGA Women’s Senior Championship
Pierre’s Jennifer Stalley competed in the South Dakota Golf Association Women’s Senior Championship, which was held July 8-9 at Brandon Golf Course.
She finished second out of 16 competitors with a total gross score of 167, only behind Julie Jansa of Sioux Falls (143).
Stalley, the 2022 SDGA Women’s Senior champion, shot an 86 in Round 1 and 81 in Round 2. Her Sunday score was the second-lowest of the day, only higher than Jansa’s (71).
Lil’ Govs Summer Fun Run
Beginning every Tuesday from July 11 to Aug. 1, young runners will be able to compete at Lil’ Govs Summer Fun XC Runs.
Each run will take place at the Griffin Park parking lot across from the tennis courts at 5:30 p.m, and kids grades kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to participate. Rising sixth graders can also compete, as well as parents.
Every event will last around 30 minutes and features turnaround spots at three different distances — half-mile, mile and two miles. No awards or numbers will be distributed for these runs.
T.F. Riggs High School cross country coaches Jim Keyes and Tori Peterson will coordinate all four events. Runners from T.F. Riggs and Georgia Morse Middle School will lend a hand as well.
Contact Keyes at 605-222-0701 for more information.
Pierre swimmers in Bismarck, Sioux Falls
The Pierre Swim Team (PST) saw 17 of its swimmers participate in the 2023 AQST Summer Sizzler Meet July 7-9 in Bismarck and one other in the 2023 South Dakota SFST Sanford Invitational that took place in Sioux Falls on the same weekend.
PST finished eighth in Bismarck following a score of 539, and the Aqua Storm placed first (2,151).
Here are results from Pierre’s swimmers ages 13-and-up in Sioux Falls:
