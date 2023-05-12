Govs baseball continues winning ways
After beginning the season 0-5, Pierre baseball has found its groove, winning eight-straight games since.
During this streak, senior Lincoln Kienholz had the team’s best performance on the mound this season so far in a 2-0 over Brandon Valley on May 6.
He threw a complete game where he gave up no hits and struck out 11 batters. Kienholz’s two walks allowed were the only thing keeping him from a perfect game.
The senior threw 93 pitches, and 60 of them were strikes.
Most recently, Pierre (8-5) beat Harrisburg (11-6) on the road Wednesday, 6-1.
The Govs used a three-run seventh inning to ice this one and racked up seven hits.
Senior left fielder Jack Merkwan and center fielder Brecken Krueger both came up huge for the Govs at the plate. Merkwan went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI’s while Krueger finished 2-for-4 and drove two runs in as well.
Junior Jett Zabel, the team’s designated hitter Wednesday, recorded the only stolen base.
Senior Jackson Edman took the hill to start, as he tallied two punchouts and allowed two hits, three walks and one earned run in 3.2 innings of work. Edman got the win for Pierre on 70 pitches.
Sophomore JJ Bucholz came in relief for Edman. Bucholz went the rest of the way, striking out five and giving up three hits and a walk on 43 pitches. He picked up the save.
Pierre ends three-game skid
The Pierre softball team ended their three-game losing streak after defeating Sturgis Brown, 4-3, in the second of two games Tuesday at Parkview Softball Complex. The Governors fell to Rapid City Stevens, 22-11, earlier that day.
Pierre entered Tuesday with an 11-5 win over Rapid City Central on May 5 and losses to Watertown (13-2) and Sioux Falls Jefferson (14-1) on May 6.
Versus the Scoopers, the Govs scored two runs in the second and fifth innings, and they totaled 12 hits.
In four at-bats, senior catcher Khalan Smart finished with a team-high three hits that included a double. Junior left fielder Jenna Bucholz also shined at the dish for Pierre, going 2-for-4 with an RBI-double in the fifth.
The Govs ended with five doubles. Sophomores Amber Roman, Ireland Templeton and senior Kara Weiss had the others.
Roman and sophomore Noel Kist recorded the team’s two stolen bases.
Kist was in the circle to begin this one. In 6.1 innings of work, she recorded six strikeouts while allowing nine hits, two walks and three earned runs on 92 pitches.
Junior Erin Leiferman came in relief, and she got the final two outs after striking out one batter and giving up no hits on 28 pitches.
Govs place 8th at ESD Meet
Pierre boys tennis competed in the Boys ESD Tennis Tournament Tuesday at Hitchcock Park, and the Governors placed eighth overall with three team points.
Harrisburg won the tournament with 360 points.
In singles, sophomore Weston Northrup had the best outing for Pierre after finishing sixth in the Flight 6 bracket.
He defeated Watertown’s Joey Meester, 8-4, to get into the consolation championship round, where Northrup would fall to Huron’s Matthew Thin by the same score.
All three of Pierre’s doubles teams won their play-in matches but then lost their next two contests.
Up next, the Govs will compete in the SDHSAA Class A Boys State Tennis Tournament on May 15-16 at McKennan Park at 9 a.m both days.
9U team wins Mitchell tourney
On May 7, the 9U Capital City Crushers took part in the Mitchell Early Bird Youth Baseball Tournament.
The Crushers won the tournament following their wins over Mitchell Maize (15-2), Dell Rapids (19-3) and Mitchell Mad Dogs (13-8).
Capital City will next play in the Bankwest Tournament on Jun. 3-4 in Pierre.
OFC finishes 2nd in Sioux Falls
The U12 Girls Green Galaxy, representing Oahe Futbol Club, finished second in the Pool A standings of the U12 Girls Gold division of the SDYSA Prairie Cup held on May 5-7 in Sioux Falls.
They ended the tournament 2-1-1 overall, scoring seven points for their pool.
The Green Galaxy beat BASA, 3-0, and the SoDak Spurs, 4-1, tied the HCSC Silver Stars, 1-1, and then lost to the Stars, 2-0.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre T&F at ESD Meet, Brandon Valley High School, 9 a.m.
- Pierre softball at Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sherman Park, 2 p.m.
Sunday
- Pierre baseball vs. Rapid City Stevens, Hyde Stadium, 1 p.m.
- Pierre baseball vs. Rapid City Stevens, Hyde Stadium, 3 p.m.
Monday
- Pierre boys tennis at SDHSAA Class A Boys State Tennis Tournament, McKennan Park, 9 a.m.
Tuesday
- Pierre boys tennis at SDHSAA Class A Boys State Tennis Tournament, McKennan Park, 9 a.m.
- Pierre girls golf at Watertown Invite, Cattail Golf Course, 10 a.m.
