Games, events affected by storm
Mother nature is at it again, as another winter storm has delayed and shut down high school games and events across South Dakota.
Pierre’s track and field teams won’t be competing in ESD Indoor at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium that was scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. after the invitational was canceled on Friday morning due to blizzard-like conditions.
Governors boys tennis’ matches with Sioux Falls Jefferson and SF Roosevelt on Saturday at Kuehn Park have also been canceled.
Three of Pierre softball’s games have also been affected. Their matchups with Aberdeen Central and Watertown on Saturday at the Presentation College Dome, as well as their contest versus Rapid City Stevens on Monday at Parkview Softball Complex, have been postponed.
No make-up dates or times have been determined.
For Stanley County, its track and field season-opener at Winner Saturday has been canceled as well.
Pierre basketball coaches recognized
The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association released its 2023 Region Coach of the Year list Tuesday night, and Pierre was well-represented.
Governors boys head coach Brianna Kusler and assistant coach Brevin Kaiser made the cut for Region 3. Pierre girls basketball assistant coach Terry Becker landed the same honor.
The National High School Basketball Coaches Association also announced this year’s John Wooden Legacy Award winners. Huron boys assistant coach Jim Noyes and Colome girls head coach Ron Determan got the nod.
Govs wrestling hands out awards
On Thursday, the Pierre boys wrestling team held their annual Awards Banquet at the T.F. Riggs High School cafeteria.
Seniors Deegan Houska, Chase Carda and Gavin Stotts received Academic All-State honors.
For the Statistical Awards, junior Chance Carda tallied the most pins with 34 — a Governors single-season record. He surpassed Lane Lettau’s 32 pins set in 2011. Carda also recorded the most wins (48) and best winning percentage (90.5).
Junior Tristan Spencer had the most takedowns for Pierre with 106, and Stotts finished with a Govs career record of 164 escapes, beating Tyler Sarringar’s 156 from 2007-10.
Along with his academic honor, Houska won the Most Outstanding Varsity Team Award. Junior Trey Lewis secured Most Improved.
Upcoming schedule
Tuesday
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Milbank, Mitchell, varsity triangular, Griffin Park, 11 a.m.
- SC, Pierre track and field in Bob Judson Invitational, Hollister Field, noon
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Mitchell, varsity triangular, Griffin Park, 4 p.m.
