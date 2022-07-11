Sports Roundup

Pierre Post 8 Legion went 2-3 in the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis during the weekend.
Post 8 fell to the Elk River Elks 13-3 and Rosetown Senior Legion 6-5 before defeating KB Seniors Omaha Westside 18U 6-5, losing to Maple Grove, Minnesota, 6-1 and then defeating Chanhassen Post 580 Senior Legion Cavaliers 4-1.
During the win over the KB Seniors, Post 8 built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off the KB Seniors for the win despite their opponents scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Brecken Krueger picked up the win for Post 8, allowing seven hits, striking out two and walking one over six innings.
Pierre racked up 11 hits in the game. Jonny Lyons, Lincoln Kienholz and Jett Zabel had two hits each. Gary Nedved hit a double.
In the victory against Chanhassen, Pierre pitcher Jayden Wiebe picked up the win, allowing five hits and striking out one over five innings. Bennett Dean, George Stalley, Grayson Hunsley, Zabel and Kienholz each had one hit for the winners.
Post 8 is 14-19 on the season and will host Sturgis in a doubleheader at 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Hyde Stadium.
Post 8 13U post 4-1 in Sioux Falls
Post 18 13U improved its record to 23-7-1 after winning four out of five games during the Midsummer Classic at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls.
After losing 6-2 to Brandon Valley 13U, Post 8 rebounded to defeat Brandon Valley, 3-1; Sioux Falls Post 15, 14-2; Sioux Falls 13, 14-6; and Coast 2 Coast, 25-7.
Winning pitchers included Cooper Terwilliger, who went six innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11 in the second game against Brandon Valley; Sutton Sonnenschein, who gave up one hit over two and a third innings while striking out four against Falls Post 15; Hudson Stoeser, who allowed nine hits over seven innings and struck out 11 against Sioux Falls 13; and Eli Anderson, who walked one batter and gave up no hits over three innings against Coast to Coast.
Post 8 shortstop Carter Schiefelbein had 14 hits over the five games.
In the 25-7 win over Coast to Coast, Pierre had 18 hits, including four from Schiefelbein; he also had four RBIs. Will Danburg picked up three hits for Pierre, while Stoeser, Terwilliger and Parker O’Bryan had two each. Terwilliger and Danburg each had a triple and Schiefelbein hit a double.
Schiefelbein and Danburg each had four hits in the 14-6 win over Sioux Falls 13. Terwilliger and Sonnenschein had three hits apiece, and Stoeser and Anderson picked up two each.
