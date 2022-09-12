Sports Roundup

Sully Buttes football pummels Sunshine to stay undefeated
The Sully Buttes Chargers football team won their fourth consecutive game after defeating Sunshine Bible Academy on Friday.
The Chargers routed the Crusaders, 50-0, and Sully Buttes has outscored all of its opponents by a combined score of 154-28 thus far.
In four games, the Chargers have defeated Stanley County, Potter County, Langford Area and Sunshine Bible Academy.
Up next, they will hit the road to face Colome on Friday, Sept. 16, at Fetzner Field at 7 p.m.
Pierre boys golf wins Yankton invite
Pierre competed in the Yankton Boys Golf Invitational on Friday, where the Govs won the event by a single stroke.
The boys scored 295 overall while O’Gorman sat right behind them with a 296.
Luke Olson clinched the victory for Pierre after winning a playoff hole, as he finished the invite with an individual score of 69.
Nick Bothun tied for seventh place with six other golfers by scoring a 74. Sawyer Sonnenschein tied for 14th, Lincoln Houska 18th and Jack Bartlett 28th. They shot scores of 75, 77, 79, respectively.
Charlie Simpson rounded things out for the Govs, placing 83rd while shooting a 97.
Up next, the boys will compete in the Brookings Invitational on Monday at the Brookings Country Club at 10 a.m.
Govs volleyball sweeps Sturgis Brown, Spearfish
Pierre’s volleyball team picked up its sixth consecutive shutout after defeating Sturgis Brown on Friday and then Spearfish on Saturday.
The Govs swept the Scoopers, 3-0, and Pierre won sets 1, 2 and 3 by scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-5, respectively.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the team with 14 kills and also tallied three aces while junior Reese Terwilliger and senior Makenna Schlekeway had seven kills each.
Junior Aleise Christopherson also finished with three aces, and senior Lily Sanchez had a team-high 27 assists.
A day later, the Govs swept the Spartans, 3-0, and won sets 1, 2 and 3 by scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 25-12, respectively.
Kaiser, once again, led Pierre in kills, this time with seven. Sanchez finished with a team-high in aces and assists, earning four and 12, respectively.
Senior Remington Price tallied three aces of her own to go along with 12 digs. Terwilliger totaled two blocks for good measure.
Up next, the girls (8-0) return home to host Sioux Falls Washington (3-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Pierre girls tennis wins two games in quad event
The Pierre girls tennis team competed against three teams during a quad event in Huron on Saturday.
The Govs defeated Brookings, 9-0, lost 7-2 to Watertown and then beat Huron, 7-2.
Senior Sydney Tedrow won all three of her singles matches for Pierre, tallying scores of 10-5, 10-8 and 10-6, respectively.
Junior Jocelyn Corrales played in the first two matches but then had to sit out for the third dual due to an ankle injury. Bailey Jessen replaced Corrales and won her singles match against the Tigers, 10-5.
Up next, the Govs travel to Aberdeen, where they will face Aberdeen Central and Milbank on Saturday. Pierre will play the Golden Eagles at the Holgate Middle School courts at 9 a.m. and then the Bulldogs at the Northern State University courts at 12:45 p.m.
Stanley County volleyball defeats North Central in tourney
Stanley County’s volleyball team played three teams in Saturday’s Mobridge-Pollock Tournament but came out victorious in only one of those games.
The Buffaloes started off the day losing to Ipswich, 2-0, then beat North Central, 2-0, and wrapped things up with a 2-0 loss to McIntosh.
In its first game, Stanley County lost sets 1 and 2 to Ipswich by scores of 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.
The Buffs totaled 42 digs, 11 kills, 9 assists and one ace.
Cadence Hand led the team with 3 kills while Olivia Chase had a team-high four assists and 11 digs. Caycee Knight tallied the lone ace for Stanley County.
The Buffs bounced back nicely in game two against North Central.
Stanley County won sets 1 and 2 by scores of 25-19 and 25-13, respectively.
The Buffs totaled 27 digs, 15 kills, 12 assists and two blocks.
Similarly, Hand led the team with six kills while also tallying a block. Kori Gabriel had a team-high three aces, and Morgan Hoffman pitched in with three kills and a block.
Stanley County ended the day on a sour note, though.
The Buffs lost sets 1 and 2 to McIntosh, 25-23 and 25-11, respectively. They totaled 40 digs, 20 kills, 19 assists and two aces.
Hand had another solid outing, as she ended with nine digs and a team-high seven kills. Mattie Duffy tallied both aces for Stanley County while also adding three kills. Olivia Chase led the team with 17 assists and pitched in seven digs as well.
Head coach Stephanie Huber said her team was missing a few starters, but other girls stepped up in a big way.
“Overall, as a team, we had great serves. We just weren’t setting the ball up as much as we needed to help secure more wins,” Huber added. “They played hard, and we know what we need to work on for our game against Jones County and in our tournament, Big Dakota, this upcoming weekend.”
Up next, the Buffs (5-5) hit the road to face Jones County (9-0) on Thursday at the Harold Thune Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
Pierre will be the only one in action on Tuesday, as the Govs volleyball team hosts Sioux Falls Washington at 7 p.m.
Things pickup for both teams on Thursday, though. Stanley County cross country starts off the day with a Big Dakota Conference meet against Chamberlain at the Chamberlain Armory at 2:30 p.m.
A few hours later, Buffs volleyball travels to Murdo to face Jones County at the Harold Thune Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Pierre boys and girls soccer then wraps things up with home games against Brookings at the PILC Soccer Complex. Both games will start at 3 p.m.
