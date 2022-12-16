Sports Roundup

Pierre swimming matches results
Pierre featured 24 swimmers in the RST Christmas Classic in Rapid City on and two more in the WASC Candy Cane Meet in Watertown, as both events took place from Friday-Sunday.
In Rapid City, Finley Ellwein led the boys 11-12 division for Pierre after winning the 100-meter freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 backstroke. Meanwhile in the 13-14 division, Christopher Jensen and Gunner Jones performed well, finishing first in the 1,000 freestyle and 200 backstroke, respectively. Mason Ward-Zeller shined for Pierre in ages 15-16. He won seven events total, including the 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 100 and 200 butterfly, 200 and 400 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
For the girls 11-12 division, Aubrey Chamberlin stood out after obtaining first place in 100 backstroke and 200 breaststroke. Charlotte Hull led Pierre in ages 13-14 with wins in five events — the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Pierre swimmers also competed in relays. Matthew Maritz, Chamberlin, Presley Frost and Finley Ellwein placed first in the 200 medley.
Across South Dakota in Watertown, Seth Shoup and Sawyer Somsen swam in the boys 15-16 division. Their best finishes came in the 200 individual medley, where they placed sixth and fifth, respectively.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Oahe Capitals boys at Sioux Falls 2, SCHEELS IcePlex, 6 p.m.
Sunday
- Capitals boys at Sioux Falls 1, SCHEELS IcePlex, 10:15 a.m.
- Capitals girls at Sioux Falls, Leadership Rink, 2:15 p.m.
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
Monday
- SC wrestling at Faulkton, varsity quad, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- SC girls basketball vs. Jones County, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Watertown, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Games, meets changed
Tuesday
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling vs. Aberdeen Central, Riggs High School (postponed to Feb. 9)
- SC boys, girls basketball vs. Winner, Parkview Gym (postponed to Dec. 29, JV games starting at 4 p.m. with varsity to follow)
Thursday
- Pierre boys wrestling at Harrisburg (postponed to Jan. 3, location TBD)
- SC boys, girls basketball at Philip (postponed to Jan. 9)
Friday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Sturgis Brown, Riggs High School (postponed to Dec. 31)
- Pierre boys basketball at Sturgis Brown (postponed to Dec. 31)
- Capitals girls at Aberdeen (postponed to early Feb.)
Saturday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Spearfish, Riggs High School (postponed to Dec. 30)
- Pierre boys basketball at Spearfish (postponed to Dec. 30)
- Pierre girls wrestling at Ashley (ND) (canceled)
- SC gymnastics varsity quad, Stanley County High School (canceled)
- SC wrestling at MVPCS Invitational (canceled)
Other
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling at Bismarck (ND) on Jan. 5 (canceled)
