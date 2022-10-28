Sports Roundup

Pierre swim team competes at Watertown
Pierre’s swim team saw four of their swimmers compete at the South Dakota Watertown Area Swim Club Ghouls in the Pool event on Saturday.
In their first meet of the season, all of Pierre’s swimmers finished in the top-10 in at least one event.
For the girls, Bree Schaefbauer placed eighth in the 50-meter breaststroke, 12th in the 100 freestyle, 17th in the 50 backstroke and 19th in the 50 freestyle for the 9-10 division. In the 11-12 division, Presley Frost finished third in the 50-meter butterfly, eighth in the 50 breaststroke, ninth in the 100 freestyle and 10th in the 50 backstroke.
On the boys side, Bentley Frost dominated the six-and-under division. He placed first in the 25-meter freestyle, 25 butterfly, 50 freestyle and the 100 individual medley. Bryce Bowman also performed well, finishing first in the 100-meter breaststroke, second in the 100 backstroke, third in the 100 butterfly and second in the 200 individual medley.
Up next, Pierre will host its first home meet of the season on Nov. 5-6 at the YMCA.
Volleyball league scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its third week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Old Schoolers won both of their games, defeating the Upsetters and One Time Hitters, 2-1 and 3-0, respectively. Tigers Tap also came out victorious, winning its game versus the Volley Llamas, 4-0.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Buffs host Braves in Region 6A Playoffs
Stanley County volleyball now knows who its opponent will be in the first round of the Region 6A Playoffs on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Buffaloes (13-12) will host No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (6-19), a foe they have already faced this season.
Stanley County swept the Braves on Oct. 8, 3-0, during its home triangular event, where the Buffs also swept Todd County, 3-0.
Tuesday’s match is set to be 7 p.m., and the winner will play the victor of No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock and No. 7 McLaughlin.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Saturday
Pierre:
- Oral Interpretation at Watertown, Pumpkinstakes Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Stanley County:
- All-State Chorus, time TBD.
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Volleyball at Sioux Falls Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Volleyball vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Region 6A Playoffs, at 7 p.m.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.