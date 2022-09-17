Sports Roundup

Buffs play Jones County
It was a tough night for the Stanley County Buffaloes in Jones County on Thursday night.
The Buffs volleyball team suffered its third consecutive sweep, losing sets one, two and three by 25-16, 27-25 and 25-12, respectively.
Stanley County totaled 19 kills, five aces and five blocks.
Kori Gabriel, Cadence Hand and Grace Sargent all had four kills and one block each. Brylee Kafka also pitched in with three kills.
Along with her kills and solo block, Sargent led the team with 12 assists and two aces.
With the loss, Stanley County falls to 5-6 on the season.
Up next, the Buffs return home as hosts of a Big Dakota Conference Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium on Saturday. The girls will play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte first and then McLaughlin, and the tourney starts at 10 a.m. The Capital Journal will provided live Twitter updates using @PierreCJsports.
SC runners compete at Chamberlain
The Stanley County Cross country team competed at the Chamberlain Invitational at the Chamberlain Armory on Thursday.
For the boys, they finished in 12th place overall while the girls ended in fifth.
Spencer Sargent led the boys in 16th place with a time of 18:59. Colt Norman, Justin Trebbe and Tyson Peterson placed 65th, 75th and 79th, respectively.
The same times were used for the Big Dakota Conference meet as well. Sargent, Norman, Trebbe and Peterson finished seventh, 25th, 27th and 28th and those standings. Stanley County finished last in the BDC event.
On the girls side, Kaysen Magee led the Buffs in 13th place with a time of 21:38. Rachel Nemec, Gracie Colson and Sarah Fosheim finished 29th, 32nd and 41st, respectively.
Similarly, the same times were used for the BDC meet. Magee, Nemec, Olson and Fosheim placed seventh, 13th, 14th and 17th, respectively. Stanley County finished second overall.
“Once again, I was very pleased with how the team competed today,” head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said. “We were racing on tired legs and still remained very competitive with top-level competition. Today was a good chance to see how we stacked up against most of the region teams that we will face in October, and I thought we did well. The girls finished fifth out of 13 schools, which was a big accomplishment. A couple runners on our boys team dealt with some illness early in the week, and that hindered their performances today.”
Adult Kickball League play
Pierre’s Adult Kickball League held its second week of games at the Oahe Softball Complex on Tuesday night.
The One Kick Wonders, We Got the Runs, Has Beens and New Kicks on the Block won the 6:30 and 7:30 games.
Here are the standings after week two:
- First - New Kicks on the Block (4-0)
- Second - One Kick Wonders (3-0), Has Beens (3-0) and We Got the Runs (3-0)
- Fifth - YMCA Purple Cobras (2-1)
- Sixth - IMPACT (1-2)
- Seventh - BankWest Ballers (0-3) and Kick, Kick, Boom! (0-3)
- Ninth - Blue Balls (0-4) and Ballz to the Wallz (0-4)
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Boys golf, Watertown Invitational, Cattail Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Girls soccer vs. Yankton at Crane Youngworth Field at 4 p.m. (boys at 6 p.m.)
- Competitive cheer and dance vs. Huron at the Huron Arena at 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Stanley County:
- Cross country vs. Faulkton Area at Faulkton High School at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Stanley County:
- Girls volleyball vs. Potter County at the Parkview Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
