Stanley County volleyball saw its season come to an end after Mobridge-Pollock swept the Buffaloes, 3-0, in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.
The second-seeded Tigers won sets one, two and three, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18, respectively.
As a team, No. 3 Stanley County finished with 15 kills, one block and an ace. Senior Grace Sargent led the Buffs five kills and tallied the team’s lone block while senior Olivia Chase had the one ace in nine serves.
Stanley County ended its season with a 14-13 record, and the Buffs secured the program’s first winning regular season in six years while also winning their first playoff game since 2020.
Look for more in-depth coverage on capjournal.com in Tuesday’s Capital Journal.
Volleyball league Wednesday scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its fourth week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Kahani Boys won both of their games, beating Tigers Tap, 3-1, and the Upsetters, 3-0. The Old Schoolers also went undefeated in their two matches, topping the Volley Llamas, 4-0, and Hired Hands, 2-1.
Despite being swept, the Upsetters won their match against the Volley Llamas, 3-0.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.