Buffs players wait for Mattie Duffy, right, to set the ball during Thursday's match against Mobridge-Pollock.

 Michelle Hand

Buffs end on sour note

Stanley County volleyball saw its season come to an end after Mobridge-Pollock swept the Buffaloes, 3-0, in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.

