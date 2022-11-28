Sports Roundup

The Oahe Capitals couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season.
Oahe played three games in three days and won all of them. The Capitals beat the defending state champions Brookings Rangers, 4-3, on Friday and the Brandon Valley Ice Cats, 5-4, on Saturday and 6-1 on Sunday.
Against Brookings, Jarron Beck shined for Oahe, scoring a team-high two goals on two shots. Devin Dodson and Ashton Griese also pitched in with a goal each. Griese led the Caps with three assists.
Friday’s win was the first for Oahe against Brookings since the 2020-21 season.
On Saturday, five Caps found themselves in the goal column — Beck, Jayce Anderson, Barret Schweitzer, Dodson and Griese. Anderson scored the game-winning goal with just over 13 minutes into the third period.
Sunday was a one-sided affair for Oahe after a back-and-forth battle with the Ice Cats the day prior.
Beck shined once again, this time getting a hat trick. He scored two in the first period and one in the third. Griese also performed well, scoring two goals of his own, while Schweitzer started the Caps rout with a goal less than four minutes into the opening period.
Because of its three consecutive wins, Oahe is tied with the Sioux Falls Flyers for first place in the standings.
Up next, the Caps will play the Rangers on Saturday at Brookings First Bank & Trust Arena at 8 p.m.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Wednesday
Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Pierre:
Gymnastics at Huron, Huron Tiger Activity Center, 5:30 p.m.
Stanley County:
Gymnastics at Huron, Huron Tiger Activity Center, 5:30 p.m.
