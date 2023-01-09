Sports Roundup

Govs gymnastics results
Pierre gymnastics competed at the Patty Jorgenson Invite on Saturday, where the Governors placed seventh overall after scoring 128.8 team points. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the event with a 145.
The Govs’ best outing came in bars, as Nevaeh Karber tied for 15th place with a 7.9. She also had the team’s top finish in all-around after securing 17th with a 32.45.
In beam, Ryen Sheppick placed 19th behind a score of 8.375. Isabel Jirsa finished 21st in floor, and Natalie Flottmeyer tied for 26th in vault.
Up next, the Govs will host the Pierre Invitational on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School at 11 a.m.
Pierre girls fall to Warriors
The Pierre girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday after Sioux Falls Washington beat the Governors, 57-49.
Shooting woes hurt Pierre (6-1) against the Warriors (4-0). The Govs shot 16-of-54 (29.6 percent) overall, 9-of-33 (27.3 percent) from three-point range and 8-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Senior guard Remington Price led the way for Pierre with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Sophomore guard Lennix DuPris and junior guard Ryann Barry pitched in with seven points each.
DuPris also dished a team-high seven assists and tied senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser with three steals.
Up next, the Govs will look to bounce back at Lakota Tech (4-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Buffs girls beat Aberdeen Christian
Stanley County girls basketball took part in the Redfield Holiday Classic at Redfield Jr-Sr High School Greeno Gym on Saturday, and the Buffaloes came out victorious, defeating Aberdeen Christian, 40-26.
That win gives them consecutive victories for the first time this season and their third in four games.
As a team, Stanley County (3-6) shot 16-of-62 overall (25.8 percent) and 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) behind the arc.
Junior guard Mattie Duffy shined for the Buffs with 17 points, including five three-pointers, five assists and eight steals. Senior guard Alejandra Juarez tallied a team-high seven rebounds.
Up next, Stanley County plays at Philip (3-3) on Monday, Potter County (4-1) on Tuesday and Lyman (0-3) on Thursday. Tip-off for all games is set for 6:30 p.m.
Caps boys lose to Rushmore
The Oahe Capitals boys started their six-game road trip on a sour note following a 4-3 loss to Rushmore on Saturday.
The Thunder outshot Oahe, 25-23, but the Caps (6-2) held a slight advantage in the power play, going 1-for-8 while Rushmore went 0-for-9.
Barret Schweitzer, Ashton Griese and Jarron Beck all tallied goals for Oahe, with Schweitzer’s coming in the first period and Griese’s and Beck’s in the third.
Penalties hurt both teams in this one. The Caps committed 12 infractions for 50 penalty minutes while the Thunder (5-0) had 11 for 41 minutes.
Oahe goalie Colin Lee ended his day saving 21-of-25 (84 percent) shots on goal.
Up next, the Caps take a week off before facing Mitchell (4-2-1) on Jan. 21 at Toshiba Rink at 8:30 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Auditorium, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- SC boys basketball at Jones County 55th Invitational Tournament, Harold Thune Auditorium at 1 p.m.
- SC girls basketball at Lyman, 6:30 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Lakota Tech, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Friday
- SC boys basketball at Jones County 55th Invitational Tournament, Harold Thune Auditorium at 1 p.m.
- Pierre girls wrestling at Harrisburg Invitational at 4 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Bismarck, time TBD
