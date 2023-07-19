Oahe Zap drop
series vs. Hastings
After winning the first game with the Hastings Sodbusters, the Oahe Zap dropped the next two matchups to lose the weekend series.
The final scores of all three games are as follows — 7-6, 7-3 and 9-3, respectively.
In Friday’s series opener, Oahe totaled five hits and seven walks at the plate. Outfielder Tyler Traphagen, who played left field, led the Zap with two knocks in three at-bats. He tallied a triple, RBI and a walk.
Oahe’s Kaleb Hay made his fourth start on the mound Friday. In seven innings of work, he racked up nine strikeouts and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk.
Kyle Memarian earned his first win after he struck out one batter and gave up two hits and no runs in 1.1 innings.
The Zap ended with eight hits and six walks at the dish on Saturday, but 12 strikeouts hurt Oahe. Infielder Jackson Mix had two knocks, an RBI and two walks in three at-bats.
The Zap’s starting arm Brady Glenn suffered his third loss of the summer after pitching 4.1 innings. He struck out one batter but allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk.
Oahe struggled in all facets in Sunday’s finale. The Zap totaled four hits and eight walks at the plate, as well as four errors in the field.
Mix led the way with two knocks in five at-bats, and Trevor Segraves went 1-for-5 and added an RBI.
Graham Young struggled in his sixth loss of the season. In five innings of work, he ended with three strikeouts but gave up four runs on 10 hits and four walks.
Post 8 splits
BV games
The Pierre Post 8 Senior Legion baseball team ended their regular season by splitting two road games with Brandon Valley Post 131 on Saturday.
Pierre lost the first game, 18-4, but bounced back with an 11-3 win.
In Game 1, Brandon Valley threw the knockout punch early with an 11-run second inning.
Post 8 finished with four hits and a walk at the plate. Pierre’s George Stalley went 1-for-2 with two RBIs while Matthew Coverdale had a double and an RBI for two at-bats.
Post 8 starting pitcher Cooper Terwilliger picked up the loss, as he allowed nine runs on five walks and four hits.
Pierre’s bats woke up in Game 2. Post 8 tallied 11 hits total, and four of its players ended with at least two knocks.
Jonathan Lyons led Pierre with three hits, including a double and RBI, in four at-bats. Spencer Easland also had himself a day at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a team-high three RBIs.
Jett Zabel got the nod for Game 2 and earned himself the win on the mound. In 4.2 innings of work, he recorded two strikeouts while giving up three runs on six walks and six hits.
Miles Doyle pitched the final 2.1 innings and picked up the save after allowing just two hits on a walk and three strikeouts.
After finishing the regular season at 9-26, Post 8 enters the 2023 South Dakota Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament as the No. 12 seed. Pierre will face No. 5 Rapid City Post 22 in the first round in Rapid City.
The two teams will play a three-game series starting Thursday and ending Friday. Starting times have yet to be determined.
OFC girls win
Brookings tourney
The Oahe Futbol Club (OFC) U12 girls won the gold division of the Fishback Classic Soccer Tourney held Friday-Sunday in Brookings.
OFC beat the Greater Grand Forks Soccer Club (North Dakota), 4-1, Bemidji Extreme (Minnesota), 4-1, Bismarck (North Dakota), 4-1, and GGFSC again, 3-0, in the title game.
This tournament ended the summer season for the OFC U12 girls, and they’ll begin their fall campaign in late August.
Sanford Golf Series
Championship results
The 20 best boys and eight best girls competed in the South Dakota Golf Association Sanford Golf Series Championship Monday at the Sutton Bay Golf Club.
Four T.F. Riggs High School varsity golfers took part in the Boy’s Series Championship. Rising junior Nicklaus Bothun was one of three Pierre Governors to finish in the top-10. He placed sixth after shooting a 72.
Rising junior Sawyer Sonnenschein finished right behind Bothun, tying for seventh with Hartford’s Taten Mauney with a score of 73. Luke Olson, also a rising junior at Riggs, tied for 10th place with Hartford’s Radley Mauney, as they both shot a 75.
Rising Govs junior Jack Bartlett tied for 18th place with Hartford’s Kamden Zomer. They both ended with an 85.
Eli Anema of Harrisburg won the event with a 69.
No local golfers participated in the Girl’s Series Championship. Rapid City’s Tanna Phares won the event after shooting a 72, three strokes ahead of runner-up Bryn Huber of Huron (75).
Pierre 18U places
third at state
Pierre placed third in 18U Division C of the 2023 USA South Dakota JO Fastpitch Softball State Tournament held Friday-Sunday at Sherman Park.
Pierre opened with two victories in the winner’s bracket, beating the Rapid City Storm, 8-1, and Sioux Falls Flash, 10-2. The capital city squad found its way to the loser’s bracket after falling to the Rapid City Assault, 1-0.
The Oahe JO representative would bounce back, though, with two wins, defeating Menno, 9-5, and the Watertown Devils, 10-0.
Pierre’s tournament journey ended with a 8-7 loss to the Assault in the third-place game.
In 16U Division C, the Pierre Bombers walked away as state champions. They beat Beresford 16U, 13-3, the Raging Thunder, 8-6, Sturgis Thunder, 12-3, and Elk Point Jefferson Huskies, 7-3.
Rattlers win third-straight state title
The Pierre Rattlers added another state title to their name after being crowned champions of the 11U Class A State Youth Baseball Tournament Sunday at Cadwell Park.
Pierre, the top seed, beat No. 4 Harrisburg, 9-1, in the semifinal and then took down No. 3 Yankton, 6-0, in the championship game. And the Rattlers did it in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents, 15-1, in the championship bracket and 56-5 in the tournament overall.
For Pierre, this is its third consecutive state title. The Rattlers won the 9U championship in 2021 and the 10U title last year.
They are also the second-straight Pierre ballclub to win the 11U crown, as the Capital City Crushers did so last year.
State bracket set for CCLL
The field for the 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament is set.
Harney and Sioux Falls will get the double-elimination event started Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Sanford Diamonds. Game two will feature Capital City and Rapid City. They will begin play at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament will conclude Sunday, and the state champion will represent South Dakota in the Little League Midwest Region Tournament on Aug. 4-11 in Whitestown, Indiana.
