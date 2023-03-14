Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 22nd week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Gavin Colson tallied the highest game (233) and series (641) score. Daylen Palecek, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen had the top high-series marks for their individual teams.
They bowled 542, 584, 443, 571, 420, 452 and 505, respectively.
Courtney Potter led the girls with a high-game score of 220 while Emily Kringel finished with the best high-series result of 544. Hailee Longbrake tallied a 574 high-series score, a team-best.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now through April. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Caps place third at state tourney
The Oahe Capitals boys competed at the SDAHA Boys Varsity State Tournament held on Friday-Sunday in Brookings. They placed third for the first time since 2016 after beating Sioux Falls 2, 4-3, Friday, losing to eventual state champion Brookings, 6-1, Saturday and then defeating Rushmore, 6-3, Sunday.
Against the Flyers, Barret Schweitzer led the Caps with two goals. Oahe finished with 58 shots on goal and four infractions for eight penalty minutes and went 1-for-4 (25 percent) on power plays.
Caps goalie Colin Lee saved 18-of-21 (85.7 percent) shots on goal by Sioux Falls.
On Saturday, Devin Dodson scored the lone goal for Oahe, finding the back of the net just over 2.5 minutes into the third period.
The Caps ended with 17 shots on goal and 10 infractions for 20 penalty minutes. They also went 0-for-1 on power plays.
Lee saved 60-of-66 (90.9 percent) shots on goal by the Rangers.
Versus the Thunder, six Caps scored a goal — Jarron Beck, Aidan Dozark, Barret Schweitzer, Dodson, Corbin Beastrom and Carter Gordon.
Oahe totaled 21 shots on goal and eight infractions for 16 penalty minutes and went 2-for-6 (33.3 percent) on power plays.
Lee saved 31-of-34 (91.2 percent) shots on goal by Rushmore.
For more in-depth coverage on how the Caps performed at the state tournament, look in Saturday’s Capital Journal.
Chargers finish 8th at state tourney
The Sully Buttes girls basketball team competed in the SDHSAA Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament held on Thursday-Saturday at Huron Arena.
The fourth-seeded Chargers finished eighth after falling to No. 5 Wall, 58-50, Thursday, No. 8 Jones County, 47-38, Friday, and No. 6 Howard, 54-44, Saturday.
Sully Buttes ended its season with an overall record of 20-6.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Auditorium, 6:30-9:15 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Mitchell, Class AA State Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Summit Arena at The Monument, 8:45 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre boys basketball, Class AA State Basketball Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, opponent and time TBD.
