Youth bowling
league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 15th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Gavin Colson tallied the top high-game (245) and high-series (596) scores. Daylen Palecek, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen ended with the highest series scores for their respective teams.
They bowled 507, 515, 422, 486, 414, 473 and 381, respectively.
On the girls side, Emily Kringel marked the top high-game score (233) while her teammate Jesalyn Zimmerman finished with the best high-series total (605). Hailee Longbrake bowled a 495 — the top high-series score for her respective team.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Pierre boys, girls
wrestling vs Huron
Both of Pierre’s wrestling teams dualed with Huron on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School, with the boys dominating the Tigers, 66-7. The girls’ dual did not record a team score.
The boys tallied nine pins, thanks to Jacob Mason in the 106-pound division, Alex Oedekoven at 113, Lincoln Houska 126, Tristan Spencer 138, Deegan Houska 160, Trey Lewis 170, Chance Cards 182, Elijah Boutchee 220 and Joshua Rydberg 285.
The girls won all seven of their matches, and Sydney Uhrig (106), Shaylee Speck (106), Constance Antell (132), Ireland Templeton (170) and Marlee Shorter (190) all recorded pins for the Governors.
Up next, the boys will host the East West Duals on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School at 11 a.m., and then both teams will dual with Brandon Valley on Thursday at Riggs. The girls matches begin at 4 p.m. and the boys 7 p.m.
Govs boys,
girls fall to BV
Pierre boys and girls basketball lost to Brandon Valley on Thursday, falling 53-52 at Brandon Valley High School and 75-69 at T.F. Riggs, respectively.
The boys were dealt a heartbreaking loss after the Lynx’s Cole Dekker banked a shot in at the final buzzer.
The Governors shot 18-of-41 (44 percent) overall, 6-of-20 (30 percent) behind the arc and 10-of-15 (67 percent) at the free-throw line.
Senior forward Jackson Edman led Pierre with 16 points and tied senior forward Benjamin Heisler with eight rebounds each. Edman also had a team-high two blocks.
Senior guards Lincoln Kienholz and Brecken Krueger pitched in with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Up next, the boys will play at Douglas on Saturday at 3 p.m. while the girls host Aberdeen Central on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Swimming team
Bismarck recap
Twenty Pierre swimmers competed at the North Dakota Aquastorm Category 5 Swim Meet in Bismarck on Jan. 13-15.
For the girls, Sorrine Ekle shined in the 13-14 division after winning the 500 and 1,650-meter freestyles. Katelynn Axtell stood out for Pierre in ages 15-16, as she placed a team-best fourth in the 400 individual medley.
On the boys side, Caleb Hutton won the 200 backstroke and 500 and 1,650 freestyles in the 13-14 division, and his times recorded in all eight events qualified for state. Mason Dell placed first in two events in ages 15-and-over — 100 and 200 breaststrokes.
Pierre also had three high-point winners — Ben Murphy (third) for ages 10-and-under, Hutton (second) and Dell (second).
At the Iowa Midwest All Stars in Des Moines, Pierre’s Charlotte Hull participated as part of Team South Dakota. She competed in seven events, and all her times were a personal record. Hull’s best placement was sixth in the 400 free relay.
Up next, Pierre will see twenty of its swimmers at the Spearfish Pentathlon on Saturday and six more in Sioux Falls on Saturday-Sunday.
KofC free-throw
shooting competition
On Jan. 29, the Knights of Columbus will host the local level of their International Free Throw Shooting Competition at Parkview Gym.
Registration for shooters starts at 12:30 p.m. and the competition will begin at 1 p.m.
Kids between the ages of 9 and 14 (as of Jan. 1) are allowed to participate. The winners will receive a basketball and advance to the district competition and then possibly the state and international contests.
For more information, please contact Rob Coverdale at 605-280-0372 or John Duffy at 605-280-2559.
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday
- SC wrestling at Winner Invitational, Winner National Guard Armory, 10 a.m.
- SC gymnastics in Hula Luau Invitational, Stanley County High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics at Watertown Invitational, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling in East West Duals, T.F. Riggs High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at Douglas, 3 p.m.
- Caps girls at Mitchell, Toshiba (North) Rink, 4 p.m. (boys 8:30 p.m.)
- Pierre swimming at Spearfish Pentathlon, time and location TBD.
- Pierre swimming in Sioux Falls, time and location TBD.
Sunday
- Caps girls at Watertown, MAAS Ice Arena, 1:30 p.m.
- Caps boys at Aberdeen, Odde Ice Arena, 3 p.m.
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
- Pierre swimming in Sioux Falls, time and location TBD.
Tuesday
- SC girls basketball vs. Gregory, Parkview Gym, JV 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
- SC boys basketball at Sully Buttes, JV 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Aberdeen Central, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at Aberdeen Central, 7 p.m.
