More of Pierre’s soccer players are getting rewarded for their efforts this season.
For the boys, seniors Rylan Derry and Devon Flottmeyer were named to the Eastern South Dakota All-Conference Team on Tuesday. Derry also was selected as a member of the SDHSAA AA All-State First-Team on Sunday.
The Pierre boys finished fourth in the conference standings (4-2-2) and ended the season with an overall record of 7-5-2.
On the girls side, junior Ryann Barry and senior Margaret Maher received All-Conference honors as well. Barry also was named to the All-State Second-Team.
The Pierre girls finished fourth in the ESD standings (5-3) and ended with a record of 9-5-1 overall.
Men’s Volleyball League scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its second week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
In week one, the Kahani Boys, Old Schoolers, Upsetters and Hired Hands came out as the victors over the Volley Llamas, Tigers Tap, Hired Hands and One Time Hitters, respectively.
In week two, the Old Schoolers and Kahani Boys won again while Tigers Tap and the Volley Llamas found themselves in the win column for the first time.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Saturday
Pierre:
Competitive cheer & dance at Watertown, State Championship, 11 a.m.
Cross country at Huron, State Championship meet, Broadland Creek Golf Course, noon
Volleyball vs. Aberdeen Central, Senior Day, 1:30 p.m.
Stanley County:
Cross country at Huron, State Championship meet, Broadland Creek Golf Course, noon
