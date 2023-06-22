Golfers at U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

Four members of the Pierre Governors boys golf team played in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Tropics 16U

The Pierre Tropics won the 16U Silver Division of the eighth annual Oahe Power Surge Tournament held on June 17-18.

