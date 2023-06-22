Golfers at U.S. Junior Amateur Championship
Four members of the Pierre Governors boys golf team played in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Rising junior Jack Bartlett tied for 11th place, shooting a 74. He finished with one birdie, 13 pars, three bogeys and one double bogey.
Tying for 16th place was rising juniors Luke Olson and Nicklaus Bothun. Each tallied a 75, respectively. Lincoln Houska, also a rising junior, earned the 47th spot after shooting an 85.
Drew Teeter of Albert Lea, Minnesota (66) and Hartford’s Taten Mauney (69) both qualified for the national championship at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina on July 24-29 after placing first and second, respectively.
Davis Corver of Orange City, Iowa won a playoff hole to beat out Mac Drake of Sioux Falls to be the national title’s first alternate. They both tied for third place with a 70.
Also on Tuesday was the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Championship at Willow Run GC. Dakota Tallent of Las Vegas, Nevada won the event with a 72, qualifying her for the national championship at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 17-22.
Rilee Crosby of La Verne, California will be the national title’s first alternate after beating Hadley Ashton of Erie, Colorado in a playoff hole. They both posted a 74.
Pierre swimmers compete in Aberdeen
The Pierre Swim Team (PST) saw eight of its swimmers compete at the 2023 Aberdeen Summer High Point on June 16-18.
In the Girls 11-12 Division, Grace Hutton finished sixth in the 50-meter freestyle, her best overall finish in the event. Michelle Weiss represented Pierre in ages 17-19. She won the 1,500 freestyle and placed second in the 200 freestyle.
For the boys, Matthew Maritz swam in the 11-12 division. He finished sixth in four different events — the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. Caleb Hutton, who competed in ages 13-14, saw his best performance come in the 1,500 freestyle, where he placed third.
In the Boys 15-16 Division, won the 200 individual medley while also finishing second in five other events — the 200 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 backstroke and 100 backstroke. He was also a high-point winner in his age group after placing fourth.
Post 8 Baseball recap
On Wednesday, the Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team played a doubleheader versus Post 15 East/West Junior Legion at Hyde Stadium. Pierre came short in both games, losing 8-3 and 9-3, respectively.
Post 8’s Charlie Simpson, who started at catcher, led his team with two hits in four at-bats in Game 1. Pierre finished with four hits total.
Asher Van Denbos was Pierre’s starter on the mound in this one. In 1.1 innings, he allowed two hits, five walks and seven runs (all earned) on 47 pitches.
Simpson also impressed at the dish in Game 2, where he racked up three knocks in four at-bats. Colter Babcock added a hit and two RBIs, as Pierre ended with eight knocks total.
On the hill, Babcock got the nod, as he pitched two innings. He struck out two batters while giving up three hits, one walk and an earned run on 38 pitches.
Oahe Power Surge Tournament
Eight Oahe JO Fastpitch teams participated in the eighth annual Oahe Power Surge Tournament, held on June 17-18 at the Oahe Softball Complex, and two of them walked away as champions of their respective divisions.
Both champions came from the 14U-16U age group. The Pierre Blue Bombers won the gold division after defeating the Pierre Relentless, 5-0, in the semifinals and Spearfish Toxic, 8-0, in the championship game.
In the silver division, the Pierre Tropics were crowned champions following wins over the Pierre Pressure (15-4) and Pierre Velocity (17-1).
Pierre 18U came up just short, finishing second in its division. Pierre beat the Winner Lightning, 6-4, to advance to the finals, but the Rapid City Punishers won the championship game, 4-1.
The Pierre OhNos played in the same age group but fell to the Summerset Assault Softball Club in the opening round, 17-4.
In the 12U division, the Oahe 605s lost in the first round of bracket play on June 18 as well. They came up short versus the Spearfish Toxic, 1-0.
