Caps PeeWee B team repeats
The Oahe Capitals PeeWee B team won back-to-back SDAHA state championships after going undefeated in the state tournament held on Feb. 17-19 at the Mitchell Activity Center.
Oahe beat Yankton, 14-0, Mitchell, 5-1, and then Sioux Falls 1, 8-6, to capture the title.
Against the Flyers, Logan Brown and Gunner Neddo led the Caps with two goals each. Breken Fuhrman, Jett Kirschenmann, Kaden Walti and Bentley Drew all pitched in with one score.
Oahe finished its season with a 14-3 record, and the Caps outscored their opponents 122-34.
Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Lyman’s basketball teams have all seen postseason action as of late.
The seventh-seeded Buffaloes boys fell to No. 2 Miller, 64-52, in the Class A Region 6 Quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Miller Armory. Stanley County ends its season with a 3-18 record and 10-game losing streak.
The Chargers boys, who also the No. 7 seed, lost to No. 2 Highmore-Harrold, 58-53, in the Class B Region 6 Quarterfinals on Tuesday at Hyde County Memorial Auditorium. Senior guard Landon Hepker led Sully Buttes with 19 points, and senior guard Marshall Wittler added 15.
The boys end their 2022-23 campaign with a 6-15 record.
For the Sully Buttes girls basketball team, the No. 4 Chargers beat No. 13 Harding County, 44-26, in the Class B SoDak 16 on Thursday at the Gettysburg North Gym for a bid to the state tournament.
Sully Buttes (20-3) will face No. 5 Wall (18-5) in the opening round on Mar. 9 at Huron Arena at 1:45 p.m.
The fourth-seeded Raiders boys fell to No. 5 Herreid/Selby Area, 69-67, in the Class B Region 6 Quarterfinals on Tuesday at Lyman High School. Lyman ends its season with a 13-8 record.
And for the Raiders girls, they entered the playoffs as the No. 14 seed. But Lyman ended up losing to No. 3 Viborg-Hurley, 63-34, in the Class B SoDak 16 on Thursday at McCook Central School District.
Freshman guard Mak Scott led the Raiders with 12 points, and seventh-grade guard Jordyn Scott pitched in with 10. Junior guard Skyler Volmer added eight points and nine rebounds.
Lyman finished its 2022-23 campaign with a 14-8 record.
Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
