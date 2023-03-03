Capitals

The Oahe Capitals PeeWee B team captured their second-straight SDAHA state title after going unbeaten in the state tournament held on Feb. 17-19 at the Mitchell Activity Center. Pictured from front-to-back and left-to-right are Lex Bowers, Bentley Drew, Henry Babcock, Jace Hand, Jett Kirschenmann, Walter McVey, Ryan Anderson, Kayden Berven, Kaden Walti, Logan Brown, Brecken Fuhrman, Kenley Boyer, Gunner Neddo, Dustin Drew, Kent Brown, Andy Fuhrman and Chad Babcock.

 Tom Kirschenmann

Caps PeeWee B team repeats

The Oahe Capitals PeeWee B team won back-to-back SDAHA state championships after going undefeated in the state tournament held on Feb. 17-19 at the Mitchell Activity Center.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

