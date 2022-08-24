Sports Roundup

Govs soccer sees
rough home games
The Govs boys and girls varsity soccer teams play against Aberdeen Central on Tuesday afternoon, with both teams losing their games.
The boys played at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex at 6 p.m., leaving the field with a 2-1 loss.
The girls team took to PILC at 4 p.m., losing their game 5-1.
The varsity girls play Sturgis next on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Pierre. The varsity boys also play Sturgis on Thursday in Pierre at 6 p.m.
Pierre golf earns first
Pierre’s golfers took first place at the Boys Varsity Invitational on Tuesday morning at Hillsview Golf Course after finishing six under par. Coach Tiffany Benham said Pierre’s 282 is a new school record, beating the old 294 record.
The next five teams following Pierre was Watertown at 288, Mitchell at 306, Spearfish at 312, with Brookings and Yankton finishing tied at 320. There were 13 teams in the invite. The Pierre JV team finished 12th, scoring 357 during the invite.
Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein led the team coming in three under par, with a 69. Luke Olson also had a 69 for third, followed by Nick Bothun in fifth with 70, Lincoln Houska in 10th with 74, Jack Brtlett in 12th with 75 and Charlie Simpson in 50th with 88.
There were 77 golfers competing during the invite.
Pierre, Stanley County Sports
On Thursday, the Govs girls JV and varsity tennis teams will play Brandon Valley in Rapid City. At home, the Govs girls and boys soccer teams play against Sturgis at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex. The varsity girls and JV boys begin at 4 p.m. and the JV girls and varsity boys play at 6 p.m.
The Pierre cross country team will have its first meet against nine other schools at the Pierre Invite on Friday. The event will be held at Pierre Steamboat Park and begin at 10 a.m. Concurrently, the boys golf team will be on the road to face Huron at Huron Broadland Creek Golf Course.
After Brandon Valley, girls tennis face Rapid City Central on Friday at Sioux Park at 2 p.m.
Girls volleyball wraps up the day with a match against Rapid City Stevens at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m. The ninth-graders and JV match begins at 4:30 p.m. and 10th-graders at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will be another busy day for Governor athletics. Girls tennis starts the day with a morning matchup against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park at 8 a.m. Competitive Cheer & Dance then starts its season off in an invitational event on the road against Aberdeen Central at 10 a.m.
In the afternoon, girls varsity volleyball will play Rapid City Central at home at 2 p.m. Ninth and JV begin at 11:30 a.m. and 10th at 12:30 p.m.
And the Govs varsity football team wraps up the weekend by hosting its first game of the season against Aberdeen Central at 7 p.m. at Hollister Field.
In Fort Pierre, Stanley County football travels to De Smet High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
The girls volleyball team will compete in a triangular event against multiple schools on Saturday at Wall High School at 2 p.m.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.