Pierre football:
The Govs beat Yankton 27-14 Friday night in their toughest test of the young season so far.
Playing on the road, the Govs trailed 7-0 at halftime but managed to rally in the second half to keep their undefeated season alive.
Pierre (4-0) outscored Yankton 14-0 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the fourth quarter. Yankton (3-1) suffered its first loss.
Senior quarterback Cade Kaiser led the Govs with 235 yards of total offense and two total touchdowns. Senior Trey Lewis had 164 yards rushing on 16 attempts, and senior Chance Carda added six tackles for a loss for Pierre’s stout defense.
Pierre will host Douglas on Friday at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.
Pierre Golf:
At this Friday’s Mitchell invitational, Pierre finished third out of 20 competing teams, finishing 12 over par. Harrisburg won the invite with a team score of seven over par.
Individually, junior Nick Bothun finished in a tie for second overall with a score of 71. Junior Luke Olsen finished in a tie for eighteenth with a score of 77, while fellow juniors Sawyer Sonnenschein and Lincoln Houska finished in a tie for 23rd with a score of 78.
Pierre will compete next against on September 25th at Yankton Fox Run Golf Course. The invite is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Pierre boys and girls soccer:
Pierre’s boys and girls soccer teams played at Mitchell on Saturday. The girls lost to undefeated Mitchell in a 5-0 blowout, reducing their record on the season to 5-3-1.
The boys won 4-2, aided by sophomore Caleb Morris and freshman Jacoby LaRoche both scoring two goals. With the win, the boys improved to 3-4-1 on the season.
Pierre soccer will return to action at home vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson. The girls are scheduled to play at 1:00, and the boys will follow them at 3:00.
Stanley County Volleyball:
Stanley County volleyball placed fourth at the BDC tournament held at their home court this weekend.
In pool play, Stanley County beat Todd County in straight sets, but lost to Winner.
This put them in a consolation bracket for fourth place. From there, they were able to beat Chamberlain and McLaughlin High School to clinch fourth place.
SC junior Brylee Kafka was voted into the all-tournament team for her performance.
Stanley County will play next at Potter County on Thursday. The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Pierre cross country:
At the Huron cross country 5k invite on Saturday, Pierre’s Jared Lutmer set a personal best time at 15:34.62, finishing first among all boys runners. Haeden Wheelhouse finished 30th overall with a time of 17:34.62.
The boys team as a whole finished ninth, as Brookings took first place.
The girls team had three runners finish together in 24th, 25th, and 26th place. Harper Shaffer finished with a time of 20:40.82, while Mason Berg and Jayne Lees finished seconds behind.
The girls team finished third overall as a team, with Brandon Valley finishing in first place.
Pierre cross country will run next at Rapid City Central on Friday. The invite is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Pierre tennis:
Pierre girls tennis lost 9-0 against the 16-5 Aberdeen Central Eagles on Saturday.
With the loss, Pierre falls to 7-10 on the season.
Pierre will play at home on Monday at the ESD invitational tournament. The tournament is set to start at 2:00 p.m.
Upcoming events:
Thursday:
SC volleyball at Potter County, Gettysburg New Gym, 6:30 p.m.
Friday:
Pierre cross country at Rapid City, Hart Ranch Camping Resort, 1 p.m.
SC cross country at Rapid City, Rapid City High School, 1 p.m. Mountain Time
Pierre football vs Watertown, Pierre Hollister Field, 7 p.m.
Stanley County football at White River, White River HIgh School, 7 p.m.
