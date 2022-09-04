Sports Roundup

Govs rushing attack, defense shine in Brookings shutout
The “Green Machine” continues to roll for the Pierre Governors.
Pierre football demolished Brookings, 48-0, during Friday night's road game.
While the passing attack was the story against Aberdeen Central, the running game stood out this time for the Govs, offensively.
Pierre ran it 24 times for 126 yards and four touchdowns against the Bobcats, compared to 72 yards and one score versus the Golden Eagles. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had another solid outing for the Govs, completing 20 out of 30 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
But the defense is what impressed coaches the most and for good reason.
Pierre (2-0) held Brookings (1-1) to only 37 passing yards and 36 rushing, giving the Bobcats a total of 73 on the night. For good measure, the Govs also tallied two interceptions, two sacks and one fumble.
Linebacker Gavin Stotts led the way for Pierre, totaling a team-high 11 tackles. He was also responsible for one of the interceptions, along with defensive back Spencer Easland.
“I think the biggest thing that they need to do is just continue to play fast, physical and have fun,” head coach Steve Steele said of his defense. “They had a lot of fun out there tonight, and that was a lot of fun to watch. When they can play that fast and they can play downhill and we're free to make reads, it's just a tough defense. And I think that's kind of one of the things that not a lot of people expected from us, but we've shown it so far through two weeks.”
Up next, the Govs return home to face Mitchell (0-1) on Friday at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
Govs tennis wins two of three duals
The Pierre girls tennis team faced three teams in two days and performed well.
The Govs defeated Mitchell in a hard-fought battle, 5-4, on Friday but then lost to Yankton, 6-3, just hours later. Pierre bounced back with a 9-0 shutout over Madison on Saturday.
The girls were without some starters in all three duals, as doubles partners Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott both had an illness. Corrales missed all three matches while Ott missed the Mitchell and Yankton duals.
For the Govs, they improved their record to 9-3 on the season.
Up next, Pierre returns home for a doubleheader on Tuesday at Griffin Park. The girls will face Aberdeen Roncalli at 10 a.m. and then Rapid City Central at 2 p.m.
Govs volleyball sweeps Aberdeen Central
The Pierre volleyball team extended its winning streak again on Saturday.
The Govs swept Aberdeen Central, 3-0. Pierre won sets 1, 2 and 3 by scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 28-26, respectively.
In five games, the girls have only lost two sets all season.
Pierre improved its record to 5-0 while the Golden Eagles fell to 3-2.
Up next, the Govs return home to host Mitchell on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
The Pierre girls tennis team starts things off on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Griffin Park. The Govs will play Aberdeen Roncalli at 10 a.m. and then Rapid City Central at 2 p.m. Pierre volleyball wraps up the day with a night match when it hosts Mitchell at 7 p.m.
Stanley County will be the only one in action on Wednesday. The Buffaloes cross country team will go on the road to face Hoven-Edmunds at Hoven High School at 1 p.m.
The Govs cross country team begins things on Thursday with a meet against Aberdeen Central at Lee Park Golf Course at 3 p.m. Two hours later, girls soccer battles with Harrisburg on the road at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Stanley County will also be active that day, as the volleyball team travels to play Philip at 6:30 p.m.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.