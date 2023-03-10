The Pierre Swim Team competed in the South Dakota Swimming 13 & Over State A Championship Meet on Mar. 2-5 at the YMCA’s Aquatic Center. Thirty-five of the capital city’s swimmers participated, and Pierre placed third overall.
In the girls 13-14 division, Charlotte Hull won the 200-meter freestyle and finished in the top-three in five events. Jaycee Bauer represented Pierre in ages 15-16, where she tallied her best placement of sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Michelle Weiss swam in the 17-and-over division and won two events — the 1,000 and 1,650 freestyle.
For the boys, Pierre’s Caleb Hutton placed a team-high third in the 200 backstroke. Mason Ward-Zeller shined in ages 15-16 after winning four events — 100 backstroke, 100 individual medley and the 100 and 200 butterfly.
In the 17-and-over division, Mason Dell finished a team-best fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Duffy wins KofC state championship
On Mar. 5, Fort Pierre’s Eddie Duffy won the Knights of Columbus Free Throw State Championship in Chamberlain. He made 24-of-25 (96 percent) of his shots at the charity stripe to capture the title.
Duffy also made 13-of-15 (86.7 percent) free throws at the local KofC contest on Jan. 29 at Parkview Gym and then 24-of-25 shots at districts.
State-champion scores from across the country will soon be calculated to decide the international champion.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Pierre girls basketball, SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament, Sanford Pentagon, opponent and time TBD
Oahe Capitals boys, SDAHA Varsity State Tournament, Larson Ice Center, opponent and time TBD
Pierre swimming at Speedo Sectional Meet, West Fargo, time TBD
Sunday
Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
Pierre swimming at Speedo Sectional Meet, West Fargo, time TBD
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
