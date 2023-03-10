Local swimmers compete in championship meet

The Pierre Swim Team competed in the South Dakota Swimming 13 & Over State A Championship Meet on Mar. 2-5 at the YMCA’s Aquatic Center. Thirty-five of the capital city’s swimmers participated, and Pierre placed third overall.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments