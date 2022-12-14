Youth bowling league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its 13th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
On the boys side, Gavin Colson recorded the top high-game and high-series scores at 245 and 629, respectively. Daylen Palecek, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Reece VanDenBerg, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen finished with the highest series scores for their respective teams.
They bowled 470, 490, 412, 463, 517, 487 and 451, respectively.
For the girls, Emily Kringel had the best high-game (204) and high-series (527) performances. Hailee Longbrake bowled the top high-series result for her respective squad at 450.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
SC gymnastics takes 5th in Wagner invite
On Saturday, the Stanley County gymnastics team competed in the Wagner/Bon Homme Invitational, where the Buffaloes placed fifth overall with 111.80 team points. Chamberlain won the event with a 132.45.
Stanley County saw its best finishes come in the balance beam and floor exercise events after Rachel Nemec (7.8) and Addy Deal (8.25) tied for seventh place in each, respectively.
In bars, Timber Hansen secured the top spot for the Buffs after ending in 10th with a 6.7. Deal also placed a team-high and tied for 12th in vault and then 14th in all-around, scoring 7.9 and 28.65, respectively.
Up next, Stanley County will host a quad event on Saturday at the high school, starting at 11 a.m.
Capitals boys rebound, win 2
After a shutout loss to Brookings on Dec. 3, the Oahe Capitals boys bounced back with dominant wins over Sioux Center (IA) on Saturday, 7-1, and Sunday, 8-3.
During the first matchup, Oahe had six different players score a goal, and Jarron Beck led the way with two. Ashton Griese, Barret Schweitzer, Andre Carbonneau, Jonathan Lyons and Andrew Coughlin also found the back of the net.
The Caps did a majority of their damage in the second period when they scored four goals. Oahe finished with 35 shots on goal overall, compared to the Storm’s 25, and went 1-for-5 on power plays.
Goalie Colin Lee had a solid day for the Caps, saving 24-of-25 shots on goal by Sioux Center.
In Sunday’s win, Coughlin shined after notching a hat trick. He scored one goal in each period. Beck, Keller Herman, Carbonneau and Aidan Dozark also joined in on the fun for Oahe.
Besides the lopsided score, the most staggering stat is the Caps’ 63 shots on goal, compared to the Storm’s 11. Oahe also went 2-for-8 on power plays.
Lee didn’t have the same dominance as in Saturday’s affair, but he did more than enough, saving 8-of-11 shots on goal.
Up next, the Caps hit the road once more for matchups against Sioux Falls 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m. and then Sioux Falls 1 on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Both games will be played at SCHEELS IcePlex.
Stanley County JH wrestling results
The Stanley County Junior High wrestling team competed at the Pierre JH Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, where the Buffaloes placed all eight of their wrestlers.
Jerrick Walker, Addison Olson, Aven Angyal and Reece Van Der Berg all finished second while Sayth Cronin and Kyler Gabriel ended third. James Nemec and Wyatt Schilling placed fourth.
Govs HOF teams to be honored
Two Pierre varsity teams will be inducted into the T.F. Riggs Hall of Fame on Saturday.
During halftime of the girls basketball game against Spearfish, the 1991 girls basketball and ‘93 boys golf teams will be honored because of their historic success.
For more in-depth coverage, look in Tuesday’s Capital Journal.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
- SC boys, girls basketball at Philip, JV girls begin at 2:30 p.m. with the JV boys and varsity teams to follow.
Friday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Sturgis, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at Sturgis, 7 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals girls at Aberdeen, Odde Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Pierre girls wrestling at 2nd Annual Girls‘ Border Brawl, Ashley High School (ND), 9:30 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics at Mitchell, Varsity Invitational, MEGA Gymnastics Center, 10:30 a.m.
- SC gymnastics, Varsity Quad, Stanley County High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Spearfish, Riggs High School, 2 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at Spearfish, 2 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals boys at Sioux Falls 2, SCHEELS IcePlex, 6 p.m.
- SC wrestling at MVPCS Invitational, Plankton High School, time TBD.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.