SDGA Amateur Golf Championship
Mitchell’s Lakeview Golf Course hosted the 2022 SDGA Men’s and Women’s Amateur Golf Championship on August 5-7.
Pierre had two boys golfers finish in the top 90 — Michael Keeton and Lincoln Houska.
Keeton tied for 29th place with Sioux Falls’ Tyler Westra and Sam Olson and Mitchell’s Josh Hartman for five over par, while Houska tied for 88th place with Mitchell’s Keith Reiners and Sioux Falls’ Riley Christensen for 24 over par.
Keeton had a total gross score of 221 and scores of 76 in Round 1, 74 in Round 2 and 71 in Round 3. Houska finished with round scores of 81, 83 and 76 while totaling a gross score of 240.
Similarly, Fort Pierre saw three of its boys’ golfers finish in the top 70, Luke and Aaron Olson and Sawyer Sonnenschein. Luke Olson tied for 43rd place with Brandon’s Jason Wagamon and Sioux Falls’ Jack Hilgenberg for 11 over par. Aaron Olson and Sawyer Sonnenschein tied for 67th place along with Spearfish’s Parker Reede, Mitchell’s Caleb Johnson and Tea’s Kolby Newborg for 18 over par.
Luke Olson scored a total gross of 227 and 73 in Round 1, 75 in Round 2, and 79 in Round 3. Aaron Olson and Sonnenschein both totaled a gross score of 234. Sonnenschein had round scores of 80, 77 and 77, while Olson finished with round scores of 85, 78 and 71.
Pierre, Ft. Pierre Sports Begin
Pierre School District teams begin hitting fields and courts on Saturday for a new season of high school athletics.
Pierre hosted 10 tennis teams on Friday and Saturday at Griffin Park. The Governors girls will play St. Thomas More on Saturday at 8 a.m.
The PSD school athletic schedule also reported the girls varsity soccer team would play Spearfish at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex on Saturday at noon.
The JV girls soccer team will play Spearfish at the PILC field on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The JV boy soccer team will play Spearfish at PILC on Saturday at noon. The varsity boys will also play Spearfish at PILC on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The boys golf team will participate in the Varsity Invitational where they will play Brandon Valley at Brandon Golf Course on Monday at 2 p.m.
Pierre then plays in the Varsity Meet against Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Falls Willow Run Golf Course on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
In Fort Pierre, AAU Wrestling will have its Open Mat event at Parkview Gymnasium in the Parkview Balcony on Sunday from 6-8 p.m.
And Stanley County gymnastics will compete in an Open Gym event at Rise Gymnasium on Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
