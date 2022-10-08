Sports Roundup

Oahe FC wins division at Watertown
The Oahe Football Club U10-12 team finished atop their division in the Watertown Fall Shootout Tournament that occurred on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Oahe defeated the Mitchell Hornets, 4-1, in the first game, Red River Soccer Club, 5-1, in the second and Brandon Blaze, 1-0, in the semifinals.
The championship matchup with Mitchell ended with a crazy finish for Oahe. After trailing 3-1 in the first half, Oahe battled back to tie things as time expired. The two teams remained tied after two double overtimes, but Oahe eventually pulled out the victory after going 3-1 in the second round of penalty kicks.
“We had by far the youngest team in the brackets that we played, so I thought they played exceptionally well for their age and the age of the competition that they played against,” Oahe FC coach John Pollack said. “I was very pleased with their approach. They pass the ball well. Obviously, got some goals and showed tremendous composure when we went into the penalty kick for such a young group of players.”
Up next, the boys will compete at the Black Hills Fright Fest in Rapid City on Oct. 21-23 to finish the fall season.
Adult volleyball league prepares for new season
A new season of Fort Pierre’s Adult Volleyball League is just around the corner.
The first games begin on Wednesday at the Parkview Gymnasium from 6:30-8:30 p.m and will continue this same schedule until late March, early April.
The league currently has seven co-ed teams, but more are free to join at any point throughout the season, said Terry Kuxhaus, who runs the league along with president John Whaley.
Believe it or not, the adult volleyball league has a long history. Whaley said it started about 20 years before he became the president in 1987.
Both him and Kuxhaus hope to continue this tradition for the years to come.
“It's all about just getting a little exercise (and) playing a game that we all enjoy playing,” Kuxhaus said.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Saturday
Pierre:
- Oral Interpretation at Harrisburg, time TBD.
- Girls soccer at Harrisburg, state playoffs, Tiger Stadium, 1 p.m.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Mitchell, Corn Palace, 10 a.m.
- Cross country at Brookings, ESD meet, Edgebrook Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Stanley County:
- Oral Interpretation at Florence, time TBD.
- Cross country at Philip, 10 a.m.
- Volleyball triangular, Parkview Gymnasium, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Volleyball at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Volleyball at Sully Buttes, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
