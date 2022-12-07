Youth bowling league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its 12th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
On the boys side, Gavin Colson finished with the highest game and series scores at 237 and 610, respectively. Chace Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen tallied the top high-series scores for their respective teams.
They bowled 480, 600, 400, 476, 497, 414 and 409, respectively.
For the girls, Emily Kringel shined after tallying the best high-game (214) and high-series (561) totals. Hailee Longbrake had the highest series score for her respective team at 544.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Stanley County, Pierre students recognized
Students from Pierre and Stanley County competed at the State Oral Interpretation Festival on Friday and Saturday.
In Class AA, Ashlyn Pitlick of Pierre received a superior award in Non-Original Oratory while her classmates, Maren Houdyshell and Lillie Kellar, garnered the same honor in Duet Interpretation.
Stanley County’s Hope Smedley also obtained a superior award after her efforts in Class A Serious Reading.
Pierre swimmers compete in WY event
Pierre saw 12 of its swimmers compete at the GST Candy Cane Open in Gillette, Wyoming on Friday through Sunday.
Overall, Pierre had four girls and two boys win at least one of their competitions.
For the boys 15-16 division, Mason Ward-Zeller finished atop of every event he competed in, including the 100- and 200-meter backstrokes, 100 and 200 breaststrokes, 100 and 200 butterflies and the 200 individual medley.
The same was the case for Mason Dell in the 17-and-over division. He won the 50- and 100-meter freestyles, 100 and 200 breaststrokes, 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. All of the times recorded in each event for Ward-Zeller and Dell were all state qualifying.
On the girls side, Amara Dell shined for Pierre in the 13-14 division, where she placed first in the 50 and 100 freestyles, 100 and 200 backstrokes and the 400 individual medley. Her teammate, Sorrinne Ekle, won the 200, 500 and 1,650 freestyles.
In the 17-and-over division, Michelle Weiss stood out after finishing atop of the 100 and 200 butterflies and the 200, 500 and 1,650 freestyles. Weiss’ teammate, Katelynn Axtell won the 400 individual medley.
All of the times that the girls recorded for each event listed were state qualifying.
Up next, Pierre will compete in Rapid City on Friday through Sunday.
Stanley County JH wrestling results
On Monday, the Stanley County Junior High Wrestling Team competed at the Gettysburg Tournament.
Landon Bame was the lone Buff wrestler to win his division. Beau VanWyhe, Reece Van Der Berg and Addison Olson placed second while Mason Stoeser and Coy Ludemann finished third. Kyler Gabriel ended in fourth place.
Locals win at Hoop Shoot
Out of 28 kids that competed, six locals walked away as winners at the Elks Lodge No. 1953 Hoop Shoot at the Georgia Morse Middle School Gym on Sunday.
For the boys, Hudson Hackent made 18-of-25 free throws to win the 8-9 division. Tripp Lindekugel made 20 shots from the charity stripe to finish atop of the 10-11 division, the most of any contestant.
Jett Yackley drained 19 free throws to be crowned king of the 12-13 division.
On the girls side, Skylar Harter used her seven made baskets to win the 8-9 division. In ages 10-11, Quinn Schiefelbein converted 14 shots to secure first place. Ellen Hart took home the 12-13 division crown after tying with Sophie Hackett with 17 free throws made and then two more in a tiebreaker round.
Each division winner will advance to the State Hoop Shoot, which will take place on Feb. 4 in Pierre. The victors from that event will then compete against winners from Montana and North Dakota in Rapid City in March.
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday
- SC girls basketball vs. Miller, Parkview Gym, event starts at 6:30 p.m. with boys to follow.
- Pierre gymnastics at Mitchell, Varsity Quad, MEGA Gymnastics Center, 5 p.m.
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling vs. Brookings, Riggs High School, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre wrestling, SC wrestlers at Rapid City Invitational, Summit Arena at The Monument, noon.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Rapid City Stevens, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Rapid City Stevens, 7 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals girls vs. Mitchell, Oahe Expo Center, 8 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Rapid City, Varsity Invitational, time TBD.
Saturday
- Pierre wrestling, SC wrestlers at Rapid City Invitational, Summit Arena at The Monument, 8 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics at Hub City Invitational, Central High School, 10 a.m.
- SC gymnastics at Wagner Invitational, Wagner High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Rapid City Central, Riggs High School, 1:30 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Rapid City Central, 2 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals boys at Sioux Center (IA), Vernon Arena, 4:30 p.m.
- SC wrestling at Burke/Gregory Tournament, Gregory Memorial Auditorium, time TBD.
- Pierre swimming at Rapid City, Varsity Invitational, time TBD.
