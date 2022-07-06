Pierre Post 8 Legion drops two
Pierre Post 8 Legion lost 6-4 to the Post 307 Legion Royals 18U and 6-4 to Minot during a Friday doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.
Pierre fell to 11-16 for the season.
In game one, third baseman Jonny Lyons led Post 8 with two hits.
Bennett Dean was tagged with loss giving up 10 hits and striking out 11 in seven innings.
In the game against Minot, Lyons picked up three hits and Dean had two.
George Stalley took the loss for Pierre, allowing nine hits and six runs and striking out four over five innings.
Tuesday’s game against Mitchell at Hyde Stadium was canceled due to a wet field from rain earlier in the day.
Pierre is scheduled to play in the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis Friday through Sunday.
Pierre Post 8 13U beats Mitchell
Cooper Terwilliger, Sutton Sonnenschein, Will Danburg and Hudson Stoeser each had two hits to help Pierre Post 8 13U defeat Mitchel 11-2 on Tuesday.
The team improved to 19-6-2.
Stoeser also scored two runs and had two RBIs during the road game.
Pierre scored six runs in the second inning thanks to walks by Brady Lowery and Eli Anderson, a fielder’s choice by Stoeser and an error on a ball put in play by Carter Schiefelbein.
Terwilliger got the win for Post 8, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one in six innings.
Post 8’s next game will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Aberdeen.
Pierre woman takes first in bike race
A Pierre woman placed first in her class during the recent 2022 LaFramboise Island Bike Race.
Michele Brich completed the 18-mile advanced women’s race in 1:21 minutes.
Placing from Pierre in the expert category on the 24-mile course were:
Brent Morford, third in men’s, 1:3 minutes.
Betty Hanson, second in women’s, 1:30 minutes
Placing from Pierre in the advanced category for completing 18 miles were:
Tim Boender, second in men’s, 1:15 minutes
Randy Turner, third in men’s, 1:16 minutes
Megan Ernst, third in women’s, 1:31 minutes
Forty-seven riders competed. Riders also came from Brandon, Madison, Rapid City, Dupree, Brookings, Java, Yankton, Watertown, Custer and Sioux Falls
Next year’s race is scheduled for June 3.
Catfish stocked at Mickelson Pond
South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks recently stocked channel catfish at Mickelson Pond on Fourth Street in Pierre.
Forty-five adult fish were stocked on June 21, five catchable on June 22 and 18 adult fish on June 23.
Post 8 Junior Legion drops two
Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively during the first game of a doubleheader against Smitty’s Junior Legion
Post 8 lost 12-3 and 7-1 in the second game.
In game one, Dawson Getz led Post 8 with two hits.
Matthew Brewer took the loss for Pierre, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out three in five innings.
In game two, Pierre had three hits.
Brayden Houlette took the loss for Post 8, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out four over six innings.
