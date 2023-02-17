Benjamin Heisler

Pierre's Benjamin Heisler attempts a dunk versus Mitchell during Thursday's game at the Corn Palace. The Govs fell to the Kernels, 62-55.

 Campea Photography

Govs girls win

ESD tourney

Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel shoots a free-throw during Tuesday's game against Mobridge-Pollock at Parkview Gym. The Buffs lost to the Tigers, 71-36.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments