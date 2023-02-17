Govs girls win
ESD tourney
Pierre girls wrestling won the Girls Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) Tournament at Mitchell High School on Tuesday after scoring 152 team points and placing nine wrestlers.
Of those that placed, none of them finished lower than third, and five walked away as individual champions — Dani Ringstmeyer (126), Hattie Baldwin (154), Ireland Templeton (170), Marlee Shorter (190) and Ciara McFarling (285).
Pierre swimming
Watertown results
The Pierre Swim Team had five swimmers compete at the WASC Qualifying Swim Meet in Watertown on Feb. 10-12.
For the girls 15-16 division, Ellie Foell won the 100-meter breaststroke for Pierre. Foell’s teammate, Jaycee Bauer, saw her best finish come in the 200 breaststroke, where she finished second.
On the boys side, Finley Ellwein shined for Pierre, as he placed second in the 50 butterfly. Sawyer Somsen competed in ages 15-16, where he finished third in the 200 backstroke. His teammate, Seth Shoup secured sixth place in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
Ellwein, Somsen and Shoup all recorded state-qualifying times.
Pierre girls BB
defeats Brookings
After falling to Bismarck last time out, Pierre girls basketball bounced back with a 57-31 road win over Brookings on Tuesday.
Junior forward Reese Terwilliger led the Governors (14-3) with 20 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Remington Price pitched in with 13 points, and senior forward Maya Shorter added 10.
Junior guard Ryann Barry dished a team-high five assists while sophomore guard Lennix DuPris tallied a team-best five steals.
SC boys lose to Mobrige-Pollock
The Stanley County boys basketball team lost their seventh-straight game after falling to Mobridge-Pollock at Parkview Gym on Tuesday, 58-52.
As a team, the Buffaloes (3-15) shot 20-of-54 (37 percent) overall, 6-of-23 (26 percent) from three-point range and 6-of-10 (60 percent) at the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Kaden Montana and freshman guard Paxton Deal tied for a team-high 19 points. Montana also had a Buffs-best six assists.
Freshman forward Q Bourne grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
“We played really good basketball for three quarters, and it was almost enough to beat a good Mobridge team,” head coach Max Foth said. “We are getting closer to playing a complete game each time we go out. It has been fun to watch our young team grow in confidence each time they’re on the floor.”
More high school
basketball scores
The Pierre boys basketball team (11-7) began its two-game road trip on a sour note, losing to Mitchell at the Corn Palace Thursday, 62-55. Stanley County girls basketball also fell short. The Buffaloes fell to Mobrige-Pollock at Parkview Gym on Tuesday, 71-36, to give them their third-straight loss.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- SC wrestling at Region 4B Wrestling Tournament, Lead-Deadwood High School, 9 a.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling at Region 3A Wrestling Tournament, Todd County High School, 10 a.m.
- Pierre swimming at Short Course B Championship, Rapid City, time TBD.
Sunday
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Short Course B Championship, Rapid City, time TBD.
Monday
- SC boys basketball at Lyman, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Tuesday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at SF Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Correction
“Sports Roundup,” Feb. 15, A16, Four Buffs qualified for at least one event for Individual Day on Saturday.
