Sports Roundup

Pierre Post 8 13U Teeners swept a Friday doubleheader against visiting Brandon Valley 13U at Hyde Stadium.
Post 8 squeaked out a 3-2 win in the first game and won 10-7 in the second game. Pierre improved to 29-9-1 for the season and heads to the state tournament on Thursday in Brookings.
In game one, Post 8 won in dramatic fashion during the last inning, after breaking a 2-2 tie. Cooper Terwilliger singled on a 1-1 count, scoring a run for the win.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Terwilliger struck out eight and earned the win. He pitched the entire game, allowing two hits and two runs.
Post 8 Teeners scattered eight hits. Bryant Zeeb, Hudson Stoeser, Carter Schiefelbein and Terwilliger each had two hits apiece.
Post 8 pulled away for good during the third inning in game two. Stoeser drew a walk, scoring one run. Terwilliger also drew a walk, scoring one. Will Danburg singled on a 1-0 count, scoring a run. Parker O’Bryan grounded out, scoring one run and Jeremiah Wurtz grounded out, scoring a run.
Danburg got the win for Post 8. He went four and a third innings, allowing seven runs on two hits and striking out three. O’Bryan threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Danburg had two hits for Pierre.
Post 8 JL drops two to Rapid
Pierre Post 8 Legion Junior League lost to the Post 22 Legion Rapid City Bullets 4-3 and 7-6 during the weekend.
In Friday’s road game, it was tied at two, with Post 22 batting in the bottom of the fifth inning when Rapid City singled, bringing in a run.
Post 8 evened things up at three during the top of the sixth inning when Hudson Allen scored a run on a 2-1 count. Post 22 scored at the bottom of the sixth for the win.
Spencer Easland took the loss for Pierre. Easland pitched the entire six innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out seven.
Nolan Petersen, Trevor Rounds, Matthew Coverdale, Allen and Easland had one hit each for Pierre.
Post 8 fought back in Saturday’s game after falling behind by six runs in the first inning.
The failed comeback started with a triple from Cloverdale, a single by Miles Doyle, a single by Dawson Getz, all in the fourth, and then a stolen base by Ridge Leimbach and a single by Doyle in the fifth.
Getz took the loss for Pierre, surrendering seven runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out one.
