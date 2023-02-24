Sports Roundup

Fifteen Pierre swimmers competed in the Short Course B Championship Meet in Rapid City on Feb. 18-19. Pictured from front to back and left to right are Bree Schaefbauer, Sophie Lukkes, Alyssa Richards, JJ Umiker, Bentley Frost, Clark Wesley & Betty Lukkes, Lily Eggebraaten, Emmyline Fabel, Emma Reitzel, Kendra Rounds and Lily Reitzel.
The Central South Dakota Skating Club won the 16th Annual Black Hills Gold Rush on Feb. 17-19 in Rapid City. Pictured from front to back and left to right are Ella Oxford, Kylianne Vermundson, Rae Mcvey, Dadra Saxton, Rosie Wesley, Everly Holleran, Marie McDermand, Suttyn Phelps, Emma Brown, Savannah McDermand, Elizabeth Nemec, Ella Ferguson, Morgan Freidel, Ava Gray and Samantha Witte.
Pierre saw 15 of its swimmers compete in the Short Course B Championship Meet in Rapid City on Feb. 18-19.
For the girls, Emmyline Fabel shined in ages 13-14 after winning the 50-meter freestyle and 100 breaststroke. In the 17-19 division, Kendra Rounds placed first in all seven of her events — the 100 and 200 backstroke, 100 and 200 breaststroke, 100 and 200 butterfly and 1,650 freestyle.
Her teammate, Emma Reitzel, took home the top spot in the 200 and 400 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Rounds and Reitzel also were Pierre’s high-point winners, placing first and second, respectively.
On the boys side, Maxwell Brosz was the lone swimmer in ages 13-14. He finished third in the 50 freestyle.
Skaters win
Black Hills event
The Central South Dakota Skating Club (CSDSC) was one of nine teams to compete in the 16th Annual Black Hills Gold Rush in Rapid City on Feb. 17-19 and won it after scoring the most points.
In snowplow, Everly Holleran finished first in elements and freeskate while Marie McDermand won the character event. Rosie Wesley dominated Basic 3, winning five of her six competitions — elements, freeskate, character, emotional and duet.
Maggie Filbert competed in Basic 5, where she placed first in freeskate, and Morgan Freidel took the ice for Basic 6. She secured the top spot in elements, freeskate and duet.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Pierre boys, girls wrestling at SDHSAA Class A State Wrestling Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, 11 a.m.
SC wrestling at SDHSAA Class B State Wrestling Tournament, Summit Arena at The Monument, 11 a.m.
Oahe Capitals boys at Watertown, MAAS Ice Arena, 6 p.m.
Sunday
Oahe Capitals boys vs. Rushmore, Oahe Expo Center, 3 p.m.
Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
Monday
Pierre girls basketball vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, T.F. Riggs High School, 6 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
