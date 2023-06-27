Post 8 baseball wrap-up
The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team participated in the Sioux Falls Invite over the weekend, where they won three out of four games.
On Friday, Pierre took down Post 15 Junior Legion West, 7-6. Post 8 totaled seven hits and eight walks at the plate, as well as four errors in the field.
Bridger Babcock, who played third base, led Pierre with three hits in five at-bats and two RBIs. Dawson Getz started at shortstop and later moved to the mound. He added two knocks in four at-bats.
Trevor Rounds got the nod for Post 8, as he pitched 4.2 innings. Rounds tallied four strikeouts and three walks while giving up three hits and six runs (none earned).
Pierre played a doubleheader Saturday, and the first game featured a 3-2 win over the Shakopee Junior Legion Red. Post 8 ended with five hits and two walks at the dish, as well as one error in the field.
Rounds, who played left field, had a team-high two hits in four at-bats and an RBI for good measure. Getz added a knock in four at-bats.
Gunner Edson had himself a day on the hill for Pierre. In six innings of work, he racked up nine strikeouts. Edson also allowed three hits, three walks and two runs (both earned).
Post 8’s Saturday ended on a sour note, though. The Southwest Lakers Junior Legion routed Pierre, 12-2. Post 8 tallied six hits and a walk at the plate, as well as an error in the field.
Carson Stoeser, who played center field, drove both runners across for Pierre with his single in two at-bats. Five of his teammates added a hit as well.
On the mound, Lucas Miller struggled as Post 8’s starter. After 2.1 innings, he gave up a walk, 11 hits and 11 runs (10 earned).
Pierre bounced back nicely with a 6-3 victory over the Hopkins Post 320 Berries in five innings. Post 8 totaled five hits and four walks at the dish, as well as five errors in the field.
Charlie Simpson, who started at catcher and then moved to first base, led the way for Pierre with two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs.
Post 8’s Colter Babcock went the distance. In four innings of work, he racked up six strikeouts. Babcock also gave up seven hits, three walks and three runs (all earned).
Swimmers compete across the state
A number of athletes from the Pierre Swim Team were busy on June 23-25.
Thirteen swimmers competed in the Rushmore Classic in Rapid City.
In the Girls 13-14 Division, Emmyline Fabel saw her best finish come in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events, where she placed seventh in each.
At ages 15-19, Ella Ward-Zeller shined for Pierre. She won four events — 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley.
For the boys, Christopher Jensen participated in the 13-14 division, where his best placement was fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Mason Ward-Zeller dominated the Boys 15-19 Division. He won all nine events he swam in — 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Also on the same weekend was the Splash Central Invitational in Huron, where five Pierre swimmers competed.
In the Girls 17-19 Division, Michelle Weiss took first place in eight of the nine events she participated in — 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley.
Colton Cass won eight swims in the Boys 15-16 Division — 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
Weiss and Cass were both high-point winners for Pierre, as they each placed first in their respective age groups.
Pierre teams battle in title game
In the championship game of the Kirley Tournament, hosted June 17-18 in Pierre, two teams represented the capital city.
The Pierre Post 8 14U defeated Post 8 13U, 9-3, for the title on June 18 at Hyde Stadium.
Post 8 14U totaled six hits and three walks at the plate. Porter Hunsley, who started at first base and later moved to right field, had the most impactful performance for Pierre. His one hit in four at-bats resulted in a team-high three RBIs.
Brennen McCullough pitched all six innings for Post 8 14U. He racked up two strikeouts while allowing five hits and three runs (one earned).
On the other side, Post 8 13U ended with five hits at the dish. Jagger Gardner led Pierre with two hits in three at-bats.
On the mound, Jackson Goodman got the nod for Post 8 13U. In five innings of work, he tallied three strikeouts. Goodman also gave up three hits and five runs (three earned).
