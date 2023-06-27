Pierre Post 8 14U

The Pierre Post 8 14U baseball team won the Kirley Tournament hosted on June 17-18 in Pierre. Pictured from front-to-back and left-to-right are Alec Eilers, Brady Lowery, Bryson Wallman, Eli Anderson, Hudson Stoeser, Jeremiah Wurtz, Coach Bennett Dean, Jacoby LaRoche, Carter Templeton, Landry VanRoekel, Slade Stoeser, Porter Hunsley, Brennen McCullough and Will Eilers.

Post 8 baseball wrap-up

The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team participated in the Sioux Falls Invite over the weekend, where they won three out of four games.

