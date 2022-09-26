Sports Roundup

The Pierre Governors just keep winning. After a contested first half against Watertown on Friday, the Govs eventually pulled away from the Arrows, 47-13, to remain undefeated and extend their winning streak to five games.
Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz shined yet again for Pierre, throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 160 yards and three more scores.
Kienholz did most of his damage through the air by targeting tight end Jett Zabel and wide receiver Cade Kaiser. Zabel and Kaiser had over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns each.
Pierre’s defense did their part, holding Watertown to just 182 total yards of offense.
“I thought we played a great game yesterday,” Govs head coach Steve Steele said. “We took some punches early and were tested, but the kids and coaches stuck together and kept fighting. We were able to move past some adversity to get back on track and play the way we are capable of. It was great to see our team respond the way we did to some scenarios we hadn’t seen yet this year.”
Up next, Pierre will hit the road again to face Brandon Valley (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pierre boys soccer falls to SF Jefferson
For the first time this season, the Pierre boys soccer team has suffered back-to-back losses.
The Governors fell to Sioux Falls Jefferson, 2-1, on Saturday after losing their previous game to Yankton. Both losses have come on the road.
Senior Rylan Derry scored the lone goal for Pierre (7-4-1). The Govs now sit in 11th place in the conference standings.
“Just, overall, a great performance against a team that was very well organized. It’s really a tough loss, though,” Govs head coach Miguel Manriquez said. “Unfortunately, the opportunities were there for us, and we just weren’t able to finish (them) off.”
Up next, the boys travel to Huron for a date with the Tigers (8-1-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Govs cheer, dance compete at RC Stevens
The Pierre cheer and dance teams competed at the Rapid City Stevens Invitational on Saturday.
The Governors dance team won their event after placing first in hip-hop with 250 points and first in pom-pom with 252 points.
Pierre’s cheer squad didn’t have the same success, though. They finished in seventh place, scoring 199 team points.
Sturgis won the event with 188 points.
Up next, the girls will compete at the O’Gorman Invitational on Tuesday at O’Gorman High School at 5 p.m.
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
Tuesday
Pierre:
Girls tennis at Mitchell (ESD meet), Hitchcock Park, 8 a.m.
Girls soccer at Huron, 4 p.m. (boys 6 p.m.)
Cheer & dance at O’Gorman, 5 p.m.
Lil’ Govs cross country meet, Steamboat Park, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Rapid City Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Pierre:
Cross country at Watertown, Cattail Golf Course, 2 p.m.
