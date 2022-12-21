Sports Roundup

Govs sign with Big Ten schools
On Wednesday morning, Pierre lineman Jason Maciejczak and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz signed their National Letters of Intent at the T.F. Riggs High School library.
Both will play football in the Big Ten Conference next fall, with Maciejczak headed to the University of Nebraska and Kienholz to Ohio State University.
In his lone season at Pierre, Maciejczak was named All-State and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference. He was a regular starter for the Govs on both sides of the ball and finished with 34 tackles (nine solo, 25 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as their defensive lineman.
On Monday, Maciejczak told the Capital Journal that he committed to Nebraska because of the opportunity to play in the Big Ten and his relationship with the coaching staff.
For Kienholz, he broke numerous state and program records as Pierre’s QB. He won the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year after a gaudy senior season. He finished his final year as a Gov with a state record 3,422 yards and 46 TDs. Kienholz also ran for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores.
The Pierre standout ended his high school football career as South Dakota’s all-time leading passer with 9,100 yards.
During Wednesday’s signing day, Kienholz said that he chose the Buckeyes because of their long and rich history of developing elite quarterbacks.
The Oahe Capitals girls suffered their third-straight loss after falling to Sioux Falls, 3-0, at Leadership Rink on Sunday.
The Flyers scored one goal in the first period and two in the third. Rebecca Harris, Zoe Gorra and Alyssa Lingen all found the back of the net for Sioux Falls.
Oahe finished with 21 shots on goal, compared to the Flyers’ 27, and both teams went 0-for-2 on power plays.
Caps goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm saved 24-of-27 shots on goal by Sioux Falls.
Up next, the girls will host Huron on Dec. 30 at the Oahe Expo Center at 6 p.m.
Austin Nicholson
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
