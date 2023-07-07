Post 8 baseball
league recap
On Sunday, the Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Smittys Junior Legion at Hyde Stadium. Pierre won the first game, 7-3, but dropped the second matchup, 14-4.
In Game 1, Post 8 totaled 10 hits and three walks at the plate, as well as one error.
Pierre first baseman Bridger Babcock shined with two hits and an RBI in four at-bats. Hudson Shaffer, who started on the mound for Post 8, went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Shaffer also pitched five innings, where he tallied four strikeouts and five walks. He also allowed two hits and three runs (earned). His efforts earned him his second win of the season.
Brayden Houlette relieved Shaffer in the sixth. In two innings of work, Houlette recorded one strikeout and a walk while giving up two hits en route to his first save this summer.
In Game 2, Pierre could only muster four hits on top of its five walks and two errors.
First baseman Bridger Babcock led the way for Post 8 with two hits in four at-bats and an RBI. His teammate and center fielder, Carson Stoeser, added an RBI double in three at-bats.
Getz got the nod for Pierre in this one, as he struck out four batters and walked three more in four innings of work. He also allowed 11 hits and seven runs (five earned) en route to his second loss of the summer.
Colter Babcock pitched the remaining three innings for Post 8, totaling two strikeouts and three walks. He gave up six hits and seven runs (six earned) as well.
Fourth of July
Fun Run results
The eighth annual Fort Pierre 4 on the Fourth Fun Run took place on Tuesday morning.
Participants began racing the four-mile course that starts and finishes in downtown Fort Pierre at 8 a.m.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer crossed the finish line first at 21 minutes and 20 seconds. Pierce Baumberger (22:18) placed second, and Martin Bailey (23:22) secured the third spot.
Jessica Lutmer won it all for the girls after completing the course in 25 minutes and 24 seconds. Devyn Van Roekel (30:17) was this year’s runner-up, and Harper Shaffer and Mason Berg tied for third place, each with a time of 30 minutes and 20 seconds.
Lil’ Govs Fun
Runs summer
Beginning every Tuesday from July 11 to Aug. 1, young runners will be able to compete at Lil’ Govs Summer Fun XC Runs.
Each run will take place at the Griffin Park parking lot across from the tennis courts at 5:30 p.m, and kids grades kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to participate. Rising sixth graders can also compete, as well as parents.
Every event will last around 30 minutes and features turnaround spots at three different distances — half-mile, mile and two miles. No awards or numbers will be distributed for these runs.
T.F. Riggs High School cross country coaches Jim Keyes and Tori Peterson will coordinate all four events. Runners from T.F. Riggs and Georgia Morse Middle School will lend a hand as well.
Contact Keyes at 605-222-0701 for more information.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Post 8 Legion vs. Minneapolis Washburn (Minnesota), Gopher Classic, 9 a.m.
- Post 8 Legion vs. Lakeville North (Minnesota), Gopher Classic, 11:30 a.m.
- Oahe Zap vs. Sawtooth Sockeyes, Hyde Stadium, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
- Post 8 Legion vs. Middleton (Wisconsin), Gopher Classic, 9 a.m.
- Oahe Zap vs. Sawtooth Sockeyes, Hyde Stadium, 5:35 p.m.
Monday
- Stanley Post 20 vs. Gregory, Fort Pierre, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
- Oahe Zap vs. Fremont Moo, Hyde Stadium, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday
- Post 8 Jr. Legion at Sioux Falls West, 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
- Oahe Zap vs. Fremont Moo, Hyde Stadium, 6:35 p.m.
