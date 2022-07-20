Sports Roundup

Pierre Rattlers take state title
For a second year, the Pierre Rattlers 10U baseball team won the Class A State Championship, posting a 29-1 season record.
During last weekend’s state tournament in Brandon, the Rattlers defeated Brookings, Mitchell and Huron, outscoring the three teams for a combined score of 38-0. The Pierre team was the top seed of four teams playing in the finals.
In game one, the Rattlers defeated fourth-ranked Yankton 6-3 and then beat Brandon Valley 13-3 for the title.
Prior to the state tournament, the Rattlers played teams from five states and Canada in tournaments in Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Bismarck, Pierre, Brandon and Brookings. Pierre won each of the tournaments.
Post 8 13U takes tournament title
Pierre Post 8 13U Coach Andy Gordon believes the team has a good shot of taking the championship title during the state tournament July 28-31 in Brookings.
Pierre is 26-8-1 on the season.
“I feel like our main goal is to win state this year,” Gordon said. “We have a really solid team, and we’ve met with a lot of good teams.”
The only team Post 8 didn’t defeat was Watertown, losing both games during a June 11 doubleheader.
“I think we’re really coming together and are playing our best baseball,” Gordon said.
Pierre went 4-1 to win the Mid-Summer Classic Championship in Sioux Falls on July 8-10.
After falling 6-2 to Marshall, Pierre rebounded with wins of 3-1 over Brandon Valley 13U, 14-2 over Sioux Falls 15, 14-6 over Sioux Falls 13 and 25-7 over Coast 2 Coast for the title.
Post 8 hosts Brandon Valley in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday at Hyde Stadium.
Bothum, Olson tie in golf championship
Pierre’s Nick Bothum and Fort Pierre’s Luke Olson tied with one other opponent in the Sanford Golf Series Championship on Monday at The Country Club of Sioux Falls.
Bothum, Olson and Austin Merrow from Sioux Falls shot a two under par 70. Watertown’s Jake Olson won the boy’s championship by four strokes.
Pierre’s Lincoln Houska tied with four others for fourth with a 76. Fort Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein tied with two others for eighth with an 80. Pierre’s Jack Bartlett tied with four opponents for a 10th-place finish, scoring an 82.
Players earned points based on their performance in five regular season events across the state. The top 30 boys and 12 girls earned invitations to play in the series championship.
Post 8 playing Renner in region tournament
Pierre Post 8 Legion varsity players must win the best of three against Renner to advance to the state tournament from July 27-31 in Rapid City.
Play in the region tournament begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Renner. Game two will follow at noon on Saturday. A second Saturday game will follow the first game if needed.
Post 8’s regular season ended on Monday after a doubleheader against Aberdeen was canceled due to the hot weather. Pierre finished the regular season 17-20.
Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion will travel to Rapid City to play the Post 22 Bullets in a best-of-three series beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. The second game is 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the third game if needed.
The winner will advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls from July 28-31.
Post 8 Junior Legion is 8-24 on the season.
Rounds gets hole in one
Pierre’s Doug Rounds made a hole in one on hole No. 8 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Sunday.
Rounds was playing with his sons Matt and Nolan.
