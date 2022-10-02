Sports Roundup

Buffs cross country at Highmore
Stanley County’s cross country team competed at the Highmore Invitational on Saturday.
The Buffaloes did not have enough runners to qualify for the team results, but the individuals that did participate still got their performances scored.
For the boys, Spencer Sargent led the way for Stanley County, finishing in 15th place with a time of 18:24.45. Colt Norman placed 36th at 20:48.40.
On the girls side, Kaysen Magee ended in 13th place with a time of 22:01.93, both team-highs. Her teammate Rachel Nemec finished 21st at 22:52.46.
Up next, the Buffs will race in the Philip Invitational on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
“I was happy with how everyone raced today,” Stanley County head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said. “They had a good week of practice, but we needed to get back to racing. When you go 10 days without racing, you are never really sure if they will have lost any of their racing edge. I think the kids responded well. We only have one more race left, and then we have the Region (4A) meet (in Chamberlain). I like where we are at, but each of them needs to keep working hard this last week before we taper for regions.”
Govs volleyball sweep Lynx
After getting swept by Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Thursday, Pierre’s volleyball team bounced back with a sweep of their own against Brandon Valley on Saturday.
The Governors beat the Lynx 25-16, 27-25 and 25-22 in sets one, two and three, respectively, for the 3-0 win.
As a team, Pierre finished with 38 kills, nine blocks and five aces.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 16 kills while also tallying two blocks and an ace.
Senior Lily Sanchez and junior Reese Terwilliger each had eight kills. Sanchez ended with a team-high two aces while Terwilliger had the most blocks with three.
With the victory, Pierre (10-3) now has seven sweeps on the season.
Up next, the Govs will host Huron (12-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Monday
Pierre:
- Girls tennis state tournament at Rapid City, Sioux Park, 8 a.m.
- Boys golf state tournament at Mitchell, Lake View Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Stanley County:
- Volleyball vs. Lyman, Parkview Gymnasium, JV at 6:30, varsity to follow.
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Girls tennis state tournament at Rapid City, Sioux Park, 8 a.m.
- Boys golf state tournament at Mitchell, Lake View Golf Course, 8 a.m.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Brandon Valley, 5 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. Huron, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Girls soccer playoffs, first round, opponent TBA, time TBD.
- Boys soccer playoffs, first round, opponent TBA, time TBD.
Wednesday
Stanley County:
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gymnasium, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Stanley County:
- Girls volleyball vs. Colome, Parkview Gymnasium, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.