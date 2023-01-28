SC, SB wrestling
invitational results
Stanley County wrestling competed in the Winner Invitational on Saturday, where the Buffaloes placed eight wrestlers and finished sixth overall.
Two Stanley County wrestlers ended in the top-three of their respective weight classes — senior Chase Hanson and sophomore Colton Brady.
Hanson won the 126-pound division following a 2-0 sudden victory over Custer’s Landon Woodward. Brady finished third at 152 after beating Sully Buttes sophomore Lucas Yellowhawk by way of a technical fall 51 seconds into the second period.
The Chargers placed 12th in the team standings, as Yellowhawk secured fourth and freshman Kadyn Westergren sixth at 182.
Govs boys, girls
split AC games
Pierre boys and girls basketball both played Aberdeen Central on Tuesday, with the boys losing to the Golden Eagles in two overtimes in Aberdeen, 84-82, and the girls winning at T.F. Riggs High School, 63-54.
For the boys, the Governors shot 34-of-58 (58.6 percent) overall, 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) behind the arc and 9-of-15 (60 percent) at the free-throw line.
Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz shined for Pierre after scoring a season-high 33 points, but senior forwards Benjamin Heisler and Jackson Edman sure did their part.
Both recorded double-doubles. Heisler finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Edman did a little bit of everything, tallying 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
On the girls side, Pierre ended the night shooting 20-of-46 (43.5 percent) overall, 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from three-point range and 18-of-30 (60 percent) at the charity stripe.
Three Govs scored in double-figures, and senior guard Remington Price led Pierre with 23 points. Junior forward Reese Terwilliger tallied 17 points along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Junior guard Ryann Barry pitched in with 13 points while also dishing seven assists.
Pierre also played well, defensively, grabbing 14 steals versus the Golden Eagles. Price, senior guard Sydney Tedrow and junior guard Aleise Christopherson all tied with three a piece.
SC boys, girls
BB results
On Tuesday, the Stanley County boys basketball team beat Sully Buttes on the road, 58-50. A couple of days later, both teams faced Crow Creek, with the girls topping the Chieftains, 60-52, and the boys losing, 77-72.
Against the Chargers, the boys shot 21-of-42 (50 percent) overall, 9-of-19 (47 percent) from three-point range and 7-of-10 (70 percent) at the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Kaden Montana led Stanley County with 29 points and went 7-of-10 behind the arc. Junior forward Broch Zeeb tallied a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Versus Crow Creek, the boys finished shooting 25-of-55 (45.5 percent) overall, 2-of-8 (25 percent) behind the arc and 20-of-33 (60.6 percent) at the free-throw line.
Zeeb went off for the Buffs, as he scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for good measure. Montana pitched in with 19 points and four assists.
For the girls, they broke out of a four-game skid against Crow Creek.
The Buffs shot 15-of-52 (28.8 percent) overall, 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) behind the arc and 26-of-36 (72.2 percent) at the charity stripe. Stanley County also outrebounded the Chieftains, 44-29.
Junior guard Mattie Duffy shined for the Buffs after scoring a season-high 28 points that included making 16-of-18 (89 percent) free-throws and 4-of-8 (50 percent) three-pointers. She also grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman pitched in with 14 points, and she tied sophomore forward Kaysen Magee with three steals.
Up next, the girls will play at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday at 5 p.m., with the boys to follow.
Figure skaters
in Mitchell
On Jan. 13-15, the Central South Dakota Skating Club competed in the 7th Annual Palace Ice Festival at the Mitchell Activities Center.
Ava Gray, Morgan Freidel, Elizabeth Nemec and Ella Ferguson all skated in Basic 6 for CSDSC. Gray and Freidel placed first in the character event, and Freidel also finished atop of freeskate. Nemec ended in first place in interpretive while Ferguson did so in dramatic.
In Basic 3, Rosie Wesley competed for CSDSC. She garnered the top spot in two events — compulsory and freeskate.
OFC boys, girls
win RC tourney
The Oahe Futbol Club sent three teams to the BHR Winter Classic in Rapid City on Jan. 20-22. The U9 girls and U10 boys won their respective division championships, but they didn’t come easy.
For the girls, they started their weekend with a 4-0 win over Belle Fourche and 5-3 loss to Black Hills Rapids Sky. But Oahe finished strong after beating the Ignite Blue, 5-1, and the Sky, 3-1.
On the boys side, Oahe lost its first game versus Black Hills Rapids 2013, 3-1. But the boys rebounded nicely with three consecutive wins over Black Hills Rapids 2014, 12-0, Sturgis U10B, 6-1, and Gillette Soccer Club, 4-1.
OHA’s Pink
the Rink
On Feb. 4, the Oahe Hockey Association will hold an all-day event at the Oahe Expo Center called “Pink the Rink,” where its hockey players will wear pink jerseys in honor of someone they know that was or is battling cancer.
Spectators can also pitch in by participating in fundraisers, such as chuck-a-puck during the boys and girls varsity games, breakfast and lunch deals at concessions and baskets that will be raffled off. All proceeds from the event will be donated to a local hockey family who is battling cancer.
“Pink the Rink is a day full of excitement and energy in the rink. It’s great that we have the opportunity to give back to a family impacted by cancer,” Oahe Capitals boys varsity player Ashton Griese said in a press release. “This year, it means even more to me, as my mom went through breast cancer last spring. It definitely opened my eyes to see how important this day is, as cancer really does touch the whole family.”
Oahe will showcase four games against the Watertown Lakers during the event — the Capitals girls U14 at 8 a.m., Bantam B at 10 a.m., Bantam A at noon, girls varsity at 2:30 p.m., boys junior varsity at 4:45 p.m. and boys varsity at 7:15 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre swimming, Pierre Invitational, YMCA Aquatic Center, 9 a.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling at Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational, Brookings High School, 9 a.m.
- Pierre girls wrestling at Girls Lee Wolf Invitational, Golden Eagles Arena, 9:30 a.m.
- Govs gymnastics in Pierre Triangular, Pierre Administration Building, 11 a.m.
- Boys basketball vs. Harrisburg, T.F. Riggs High School, 3 p.m.
- SC girls basketball at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 5 p.m. (boys follow)
- Caps girls vs. Sioux Center, Oahe Expo Center, 7 p.m.
- Caps boys at Yankton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Pierre swimming, Pierre Invitational, YMCA Aquatic Center, 9 a.m.
- Knight of Columbus Free-Throw Contest, Parkview Gym, 1-3 p.m.
- Caps girls vs. Sioux Center, Oahe Expo Center, 3:45 p.m.
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday
- Pierre girls basketball at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
- SC girls basketball vs. Todd County, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
