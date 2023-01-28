U10 boys

Oahe Futbol Club's U10 team took home the championship at the BHR Winter Classic in Rapid City on Jan. 20-22. Pictured from left-to-right and front-to-back are Preston Dillman, Graydon Berg, Hudson Sumner, Austin Spitzer, Gannon Northrup, Will Larson, Liam Olsen and Oscar Hatheway.

 Oahe Futbol Club

SC, SB wrestling

invitational results

Pierre Grizzlies

The Pierre Grizzlies, Pierre’s third-grade boys basketball travel team, participated in the Ballin’ on the Bad River Basketball Tournament on Sunday. The Grizzlies won the boys division championship after beating Crow Creek, 31-12, Herreid-Selby, 22-6, and Bennett County, 21-18. Pictured from left-to-right and front-to-back are Sabastian Hand, Beckett Larson, Maiz Johnson, Bronson Schefelbein, Coby Danburg, Asher Spoehr, Jeff Danburg, Derek Johnson and Jeremy Hand.

