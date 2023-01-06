Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger grabbed three steals against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday. The Govs fell to the Patriots, 72-62.

 Campea Photography

Pierre, SC gymnastics at Aberdeen triangular

Both Pierre and Stanley County gymnastics competed in the Aberdeen Central triangular on Thursday, as the Governors placed first after scoring 132.35 team points and the Buffaloes third with 120.

Jackson Edman

Jackson Edman led the Govs with 16 points versus Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments