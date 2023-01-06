Pierre, SC gymnastics at Aberdeen triangular
Both Pierre and Stanley County gymnastics competed in the Aberdeen Central triangular on Thursday, as the Governors placed first after scoring 132.35 team points and the Buffaloes third with 120.
Impressively, Pierre won each event. Ryen Sheppick shined for the Govs after finishing first in bars (8.0), beam (8.85) and all-around (34.05). Nevaeh Karber beat out all gymnasts in vault with a score of 8.9 and Isabel Jirsa in floor with an 8.7.
For Stanley County, Elena Hebb had the best finishes in three events — vault (second), bars (tied for eighth) and all-around (seventh), where she posted scores of 8.65, 6.7 and 30.0, respectively.
“Stanley County seniors really stepped up with their leadership, leading to Elena Hubb finishing second in the vault,” head coach Lindsay Heiss said.
Mickey Hallock ended with a team-best 7.95 points in beam to secure eighth place, and Addy Deal tied for sixth in floor with an 8.35.
Heiss noted that the Buffs have increased their team score by five points over the last two weeks.
“Over the past two meets, we’ve been on a steady incline, which is what we want to see heading into the state tournament,” she said.
Up next, Pierre will partake in the Brookings Patty Jorgenson Invite on Saturday at Brookings High School at 11 a.m. while the Buffs will compete in the Linda Collignon Invitational on Jan. 14 at Madison High School at noon.
Govs boys fall to SF Lincoln
Pierre boys basketball suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday when the Governors fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln, 72-62, on the road.
As a team, Pierre shot 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) overall, 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) from three-point range and 15-of-18 (83.3 percent) from the free-throw line.
Four Govs scored in double figures. Senior forward Jackson Edman led the way with 16 points while senior forward Benjamin Heisler tallied 14 and senior guards Carson Ahartz and Jacob Mayer, 12 and 10, respectively.
Edman and Ahartz cleaned up the boards for Pierre, tying for a team-high six rebounds. The Govs finished with 13 steals, and Edman, senior guard Brecken Krueger and junior guard Cade Kaiser grabbed three each.
Turnovers hurt Pierre (5-1), as it totaled a season-high 20 against the Patriots.
Up next, the Govs host Sioux Falls Washington (1-1) on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School at 4 p.m.
Buffs boys, girls split McLaughlin
Stanley County splits its basketball games at McLaughlin on Thursday, with the girls beating the Mustangs, 49-36, and the boys losing, 59-41.
For the girls (2-6), the Buffaloes shot 13-of-53 (24.5 percent) overall, 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) from three-point range and 22-of-36 (61 percent) from the charity stripe.
Junior forward Cadence Hand shined for Stanley County after tallying a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds. And while junior guard Mattie Duffy only scored two points, she made up for it in other areas by adding seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
The Buffs have now won two out of their last three games.
On the boys side, Stanley County (1-5) finished shooting 17-of-49 (35 percent) overall and 3-of-16 (19 percent) behind the arc.
Senior forward Broch Zeeb led the Buffs with 18 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Paxton Deal added five points along with a team-high three assists.
After beating Miller to begin the season, Stanley County now has lost five-straight games.
“I was so proud of how hard our kids played,” Buffs boys head coach Max Foth said of the McLaughlin loss. “We did a much better job not turning the ball over. Still too many errors, but improvement. I think we played our best quarter of the season in the second (period) against a good team. Something positive to build on as we keep rolling.”
Up next, the girls will compete in the Redfield Holiday Classic on Saturday at Redfield Jr-Sr High School Greeno Gym, starting at 11 a.m. The boys will look to turn things around at Philip (0-1) on Monday with junior varsity games beginning at 3:30 p.m and varsity to follow.
Kienholz to play in All-American bowl
Pierre senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will play in the All-American Bowl on Saturday at the Alamodome as part of the West Team.
Kienholz will compete with over 100 of the best football players in the nation. Gatorade also recently named him the 2022-23 South Dakota Football Player of Year.
The All-American Bowl will air on NBC at noon.
Familiar faces in FCS championship
Pierre football will be well-represented in the FCS National Championship Game on Sunday, as No. 1 South Dakota State squares off against No. 3 North Dakota State at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Jackrabbits redshirt freshman tight end Regan Bollweg and Bison junior guard Grey Zabel, two former Governors, will face one another for the second time this season.
SDSU defeated NDSU, 23-21, on Oct. 15 at the FARGODOME.
Bollweg said that he and Zabel remain good friends, but that will temporarily change come Sunday.
Along with Lincoln Kienholz headed to Ohio State and Jason Maciejczak to Nebraska next fall, Bollweg added that the championship will shine more light on Pierre’s success as a football program.
“It's really spotlighting Pierre, (head coach Steve Steele), and what he has done and what he's gonna keep doing for years and years,” he said.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CST, and the game will air on ABC.
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling at Mid-Dakota Monster, Lyman High School, 9 a.m.
- SC wrestling at Mid-Dakota Monster, Lyman High School, 9 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics at Brookings, 11 a.m.
- SC gymnastics, Hula Luau, Rise Gymnastics, 11 a.m.
- SC basketball at Redfield Holiday Classic, Redfield Jr-Sr High School Greeno Gym, 11 a.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at SF Washington, 3 p.m.
- Pierre boys vs. SF Washington, Riggs High School, 4 p.m.
- Pierre swimming versus Aberdeen, time and location TBD.
Sunday
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
- Pierre swimming vs. Aberdeen, time and location TBD.
Monday
- SC girls, boys basketball at Philip, JV games begin at 3:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Tuesday
- SC girls basketball at Potter County, 6:30 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Winner, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
