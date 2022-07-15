Sports Roundup

Oahe JO softball meeting rescheduled
The Oahe JO Softball Association has rescheduled its informational meeting for its fall fastpitch softball program to 7 p.m. on July 21 at Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre.
Girls in sixth through eighth grades can participate in the Middle School League, and girls in ninth through 12th grades can play in the Junior Varsity and Varsity leagues. Practice will start on Aug. 1.
Stoeser, O’Bryan lead Post 8 13U teeners
Second baseman Hudson Stoeser and pitcher Parker O’Bryan each had two hits to lead Pierre Post 8 13U Teeners to a 9-1 win over Aberdeen during the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader.
In the second game, Aberdeen edged out Pierre 9-8.
Post 8 is 24-8-1 and travels to Brookings for its next game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and closes out the season with a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Friday against Brandon at Kelley Memorial Field in Pierre.
During game one, Post 8 got on the board in the first inning when Stoeser singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Aberdeen knotted the game in the bottom of the first.
Post 8 pulled away for good in the third inning, scoring six runs on singles from Sutton Sonnenschein, Aiden Bass, Stoeser and O’Bryan.
O’Bryan picked up the win for Pierre, allowing five hits and one run while striking out one over five innings.
Post 8 tallied seven hits in the game.
In game two, Pierre’s effort to come back after scoring six runs in the fourth inning came up short. Singles from Sonnenschein, O’Bryan and Brady Lowery and a walk from Eli Anderson fueled the attempted comeback.
Anthony Lennick took the loss for Pierre, surrendering six runs and one hit over one inning.
Pierre collected nine hits, including three from O’Bryan and two from Sonnenschein.
O’Bryan, Anderson, Lowery, Carter Schiefelbein and Cooper Terwilliger each had one stolen base; Sonnenschein added two stolen bases.
Lamb nominated for NCAA award
Onida native Chloe Lamb received a nomination as South Dakota’s 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. There were 577 nominees across the three NCAA divisions, with 248 from Division I.
Lamb led the Coyotes on a historic run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. She was the 2022 Summit League Player of the Year and the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second-straight season. She was a three-time all-Summit League pick, thrice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team and made the league’s inaugural all-defensive team this season.
Lamb played in four-straight NCAA Tournaments for the Coyotes and was a member of two squads that finished in the final national Top 25 poll of the season.
She set South Dakota program records for career games played at 162 and never missed a game in five seasons. She also ranks third in career scoring with 1,884 points, second for career 3-pointers making 253, and seventh for career steals with 196 in USD history.
Lamb graduated in December with her bachelor’s in kinesiology and sport management and a 3.78 grade-point average. She began work on her master’s degree this spring. Lamb recently accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
